ATLANTA -- Pep Guardiola has suggested he will slim down his Manchester City squad before the end of the transfer window to avoid having "sad" players next season.

City have brought a 27-man squad to the U.S. -- including new signings Rayan Cherki, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli -- for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Mateo Kovacic would also have been included before an Achilles injury ruled him out of the tournament.

Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips and James McAtee are among the players absent.

Guardiola said at the end of last season he would "quit" if he was forced to work with a bloated squad.

And speaking ahead of City's game against Al Ain in Atlanta on Sunday, he hinted that some players will have to leave.

"I would love to have the players that we have now all season," said Guardiola.

"I would love it. I don't have any complaints about the players, how they behave.

"The problem is they will be unhappy during the season. They will be sad, they will be disappointed. I don't want that. For me it's not a problem.

"I have more selection but I don't like to be six, seven players -- just in case, no injuries -- being at home. So I do it that way.

"I do that for them. So that's why we have to see what happens. We still have a long time, I would say, until the transfer window will be closed."

Ilkay Gündogan is one of the players to be linked with a move away from Man City this summer. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Guardiola has usually wanted to work with a squad of 20 outfield players and three goalkeepers. It would mean at least three of the players he's brought to the U.S. leaving before the Premier League kicks off in August.

He was asked specifically about the future of Ilkay Gündogan, who sources have told ESPN is being chased by Galatasaray.

The 34-year-old midfielder has a year left on his contract and faces added competition for his place following Rodri's return and Reijnders' arrival from Milan.

"I don't know anything," said Guardiola.

"I didn't speak with him, and if he will not be part [of the squad] he would not be here.

"But at the same time, we have, right now, a long squad, too many players, so we cannot go with 26, 27 players this season because there would be more without playing, and step by step maybe a few players are going to move.

"But right now, Ilkay is absolutely part of my mind and the team."