Xabi Alonso said Kylian Mbappé is "better" as he recovers from gastroenteritis, with Real Madrid hoping to have the star forward available for their last Club World Cup group game against RB Salzburg.

Mbappé was absent on Wednesday as Madrid drew 1-1 with Al Hilal in their opening game in Group H, after being hospitalised this week.

The France international has not travelled with the squad to Charlotte, North Carolina, to face Pachuca in their second match on Sunday, remaining behind at the team's training base in Palm Beach, Florida.

"He's better," Alonso said in a news conference on Saturday. "Two days ago, he came back from the hospital. He's recovering, and every day we're more optimistic about getting him back for the last game against Salzburg [on Thursday]."

In Mbappé's absence, forward Gonzalo García, 21, started in Miami, scoring Madrid's goal in the 34th minute, before Rúben Neves levelled for Al Hilal from the penalty spot.

Madrid arrived at the Club World Cup looking to bounce back from a disappointing season in which they failed to win a major trophy.

Real Madrid are hopeful of Kylian Mbappé returning before the end of the Club World Cup group stage. Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Coach Alonso replaced predecessor Carlo Ancelotti, while the club moved quickly to land Dean Huijsen and bring forward Trent Alexander-Arnold's arrival. They have also signed River Plate's Franco Mastantuono, who will join in August.

Alonso denied that the team need to sign an additional midfielder this summer to make the team competitive.

"We're at the Club World Cup, we aren't thinking about it," Alonso said. "We aren't in the phase of improving the squad, we're focused on this competition. I think with who we have, we can have a dominant midfield. Obviously we have to work on it, but with different profiles, we can do it, I'm convinced."

Madrid and Pachuca last met in December in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, with the LaLiga giants winning 3-0.

Sunday's game at Bank of America Stadium will kick off at 3 p.m., with temperatures of over 90 degrees Fahrenheit forecast.

"When we play in Europe, at least in the summer, the games are later in the evening," goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said. "It's not an excuse, they want to put it on for the European market, but I don't think it's optimal for the players and our health. I'd prefer to play in the evening."