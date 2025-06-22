Open Extended Reactions

Marcus Rashford has revealed his desire to one day play in the same team as Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.

Rashford, 27, spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa after falling out of favour at Manchester United and sources have told ESPN that United are listening to offers for the England forward this summer.

There has been interest from Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Bayern Munich as well as a number of Premier League clubs.

Asked in an interview on Spanish YouTube channel xBuyer whether he would like to play with the 17-year-old forward one day, Rashford replied: "Yeah, for sure, Everybody in the world wants to play with the best. Hopefully ... We'll see."

Marcus Rashford's long term future is unclear. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Despite his age, Yamal has emerged as one of the best players in world football and he was instrumental in Spain's Euro 2024 success and Barcelona's LaLiga triumph last season.

"[It is] difficult to put into words what he is doing," Rashford added. "He is not supposed to be doing that at 16, 17 [years of age]."

Sources have told ESPN that Rashford is planning to return to training with United next month if a deal to leave Old Trafford has not been agreed.

But United are yet to receive a firm bid and, as things stand, Rashford, who is under contract until 2028, will report back to Carrington in July for preseason training.

He scored four goals in 17 appearances for Villa last season and was recalled to the England squad by new head coach Thomas Tuchel for a pair of World Cup qualifiers in March.

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this report.