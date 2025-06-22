Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona sporting director Deco has said that Spain winger Nico Williams is "showing a strong desire" to make the move from Athletic Club to the Camp Nou.

Recent reports suggest Williams has emerged as Barça's No.1 target after Deco met with the player's agent, Felix Tainta, last week.

"We need to strengthen in this position," Deco told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia. "As wingers, we only really have Lamine [Yamal] and Raphinha. From there, there are names coming out and it will come down to price and quality.

Nico Williams could become Barcelona's latest big-money signing. Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

"Nico was there last year but for me, at that time, Dani Olmo was the priority. Now. the same as with other players, Nico is showing a strong desire to come ... And if the right conditions are met in his case, we'll definitely try to complete the deal.

"There's a process with any signing: speaking with agents, clubs, knowing the contractual situation ... Nico's case it clear because he has a release clause. We've met with his agent to see what he wants and we will see if it's possible."

Sporting director Deco told ESPN last month that Barça want to add another winger to the squad, with sources revealing Williams, Luis Díaz, Marcus Rashford and Ivan Perišić are among several candidates being considered depending on how much money is available to spend.

Barça made an effort to sign Williams, who played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 success, last summer but a lack of assurances over the player's LaLiga reistration meant the deal was not completed.

The 22-year-old has a release clause of around €58 million ($66.7m).