Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal balk at Sesko's wage demands

Bayern Munich have launched a fresh bid to sign Nico Williams ahead of Barcelona, while Arsenal may back out of a deal to sign Benjamin Sesko. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

ESPN SOURCES

Benjamin Sesko's wage demands have reportedly sent Arsenal back to the drawing board. Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Bayern Munich have lodged a new offer for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams which would see him earn €12 million per year, according to Sky Sport Germany's Florian Plettenberg. Despite the Spain international favouring a move to Barcelona, Bayern are "not giving up" just yet on a deal. The Bavarian giants are hopeful that Barcelona's efforts to sign Williams will fall short, possibly due to financial complications. As things stand, the 22-year-old won't discuss personal terms with Bayern, as he is awaiting an update from Barça's representatives. Williams is under contract at Athletic until June 2027.

- Arsenal may back out of the race to sign Benjamin Sesko after hearing the RB Leipzig striker's wage demands, according to The Mirror. Mikel Arteta's side are on the search for a new No. 9 to lead their title charge and Slovenia international Sesko appeared to be the Gunners' No. 1 priority. However, with talks stalling over the agreement of personal terms with the 22-year-old, Arsenal are once again considering their options. Sporting CP star Viktor Gyökeres is the most likely alternative, but Arteta's side believe they'll face stiff competition from Manchester United to sign the Sweden international.

- Al Hilal are pushing to finalize a deal for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández, says Fabrizio Romano. A final decision is expected from the France international very soon, with direct talks having already taken place. Hernández is under contract at Milan until June 2026, meaning the club are keen to avoid losing him on a free transfer in a year's time. The 27-year-old played 33 times in Serie A last season, where he scored four goals and grabbed three assists.

- AC Milan are ready to offer a €10m fee for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, Goal reports. The two clubs are currently in "tough talks" over the transfer, as Leverkusen ideally want at least €15m plus add-ons. New Bayer boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly told club bosses that he's counting on Xhaka heading into the new season.

- Crystal Palace have opened talks with Chelsea goalkeeper Luke Campbell over a summer transfer, The Mirror reports. The 19-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of this month, meaning a host of clubs have internally discussed the idea of signing him on a free. Queens Park Rangers are among his suitors and have already approached Campbell over a potential move.