ARLINGTON, Texas -- United States manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was pleased to see his team deliver a "professional performance" in defeating Haiti 2-1 in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Malik Tillman and Patrick Agyemang scored either side of halftime, allowing the USMNT to win its third straight match in the tournament, and clinch the top spot in Group D. The U.S. will face either Costa Rica or Mexico in the quarterfinals.

The match marked another impressive performance for Tillman, who in addition to scoring this third goal of the tournament, contributed on the defensive end with a team-high seven recoveries. That contribution without the ball was noticed by Pochettino.

"Malik, it's difficult to define him because what a player, no?" he said. "What a player that is showing this, all his talent and capacity. Because this type of player, the talent that he has shown with every single game and then with the capacity without ball, the work ethic in the way that he really is aggressive, he recovered a lot of balls. He's always trying to help the deep press, chasing back, playing in different positions.

"He can appear like a No. 10 in training, between the lines, using the half space, but can be in the right or left side, wide. Or he can drop and play like a No. 8, No. 6. I think, 'What a talented player.' So pleased with him."

The U.S. broke on top in the 10th minute when Tillman headed home Brenden Aaronson's cross. But Haiti equalized in the 19th minute when U.S. keeper Matthew Freese sent Tim Ream's back pass straight to Louicius Deedson, whose curling effort beat him at his far post.

The USMNT was dominant in the second half, with Tillman going close a few times, including an effort in the 63rd minute that was waived off for handball. But Pochettino's side finally broke through with 15 minutes to go. John Tolkin, making his first start of the tournament, sent a lofted ball into space for Agyemang, who rounded Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide and scored from a tight angle.

"I think overall it was a good performance. Maybe we were not as clinical with the chances that we had. I think we should score more," said Pochettino. "But I think when we score and we lead the game and then an accident, I think that we concede the goal. I think that created a little bit doubt in us. Again, I think it was tough to deal with that, but I think overall the performance was good."

Pochettino added that the second half was better than the first, and that Haiti posed "a massive challenge for us because it is a very good team that played direct, and they have very good players, there with physicality, they are strong. And that was our challenge for us to learn and improve."

Pochettino also continued to show faith in Freese, despite the gaffe for the goal the U.S. conceded, adding that he didn't need to say anything to his keeper in a bid to bolster his confidence.

"The best way to trust in a player is not to [say anything]. Not to be careful with this or careful with that," Pochettino said. "No. Move on. Remember, the most important action is the next one. If you think [about] the last one you are dead, you are going to do another mistake."

Agyemang also drew praise from Pochettino. The Charlotte FC forward had several opportunities to score, including a breakaway that was saved by Placide in the 24th minute, but he regrouped to score the game-winner.

"Patrick is doing a fantastic job for the team," the U.S. coach added. "All that he gave to the team today and the previous games also, he's a fantastic striker. Still room to improve, but we are so happy with him."