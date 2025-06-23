Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona are close to completing the signing of FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji, a source has told ESPN.

Barça sporting director Deco met with the player's agent on Monday, a source told ESPN, with a €2 million ($2.3m) deal plus incentives close to being agreed. Bardghji's contract at Copenhagen is due to expire in December, hence the low fee involved.

Bardghji, who was born in Kuwait but is of Swedish nationality, is only 19 years old and missed much of last season due to an ACL injury. He is widely regarded as a promising young player in Europe and had already been linked with Barça.

Before his injury, in the 2023-2024, he scored 11 goals, including one in Copenhagen's surprising 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League group stage.

An ESPN source said Barça see Bardghji as a talent for the future and the idea is for him to train with the first team but start playing with the second team. However, it is not ruled out that he will travel to Barça's pre-season tour of Asia so that Hansi Flick can get to know him better.