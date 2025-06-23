Open Extended Reactions

Liam Delap has revealed Cole Palmer helped convince him to join Chelsea this summer.

The 22-year-old attracted interest from a host of clubs including Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United but eventually settled on Stamford Bridge, completing a £30 million ($40.4m) transfer earlier this month.

Delap and Palmer played in the same youth team at Manchester City -- winning the Premier League 2 title in 2020-21 -- and the striker revealed he sought his former teammate's advice while deciding what to do.

Liam Delap and Cole Palmer played in the same youth team at Manchester City. Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

"Yeah I spoke to him a little bit," Delap said. "Asked him what I needed to ask him. He told me what I needed to know. I don't like too much information. Ultimately it was my decision so I kind of just want my head to be clear so not too much. [I've known him] since I was 15, playing at City with him. I've got a good relationship with him so it was nice to see a familiar face.

"There are so many factors that go into it. I've got a good relationship with the manager. I know how he plays. I've played in this system before. I know a lot of the players here and the project of the club, how they see the future. That's what excited me."

Palmer completed his own move from City to Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and has since gone on to become one of the Premier League's biggest stars.

It is a path Delap hopes to emulate.

"Of course, that's the goal," he said. "I think we both had similar positions and he's gone and smashed it so hopefully I can also. I think he's always been that good and everyone at City will tell you that. The rate he's done it at is incredible. But I think ultimately it was always going to happen."

Delap also confirmed the move changed his summer plans, having originally targeted a run at the European under-21 Championships with England.

"I had my sights set on the Euros all season and I was really looking forward to that," Delap said.

"But I signed here and they wanted me to be here. I want to be here as well. I need to get to know everyone so that's why I'm here."

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has suggested Delap could be a future No. 9 for England and when asked whether he had spoken to seniors boss Thomas Tuchel, Delap said: "I think obviously it's going to help being at a club like this. If I'm playing badly then obviously I know I'm not going to be in but if I'm playing well then it gives me a good chance."