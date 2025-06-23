Open Extended Reactions

Theo Hernández is nearing an exit from AC Milan. Getty

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal are in advanced negotiations with AC Milan to sign Theo Hernández for a fee close to €30 million ($34.6m), sources have told ESPN.

The French international was reportedly under consideration by Atlético Madrid, but negotiations fell through.

Sources told ESPN that all indications are he will continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

A source admitted to ESPN that the 27-year-old full-back had some doubts about a move to Al Hilal, but added that negotiations are progressing well, with some minor details still pending.