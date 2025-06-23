Open Extended Reactions

Rico Lewis will miss Manchester City's next two games at the Club World Cup after his ban was extended following his red card against Wydad AC.

Lewis sat out the 6-0 win over Al Ain in Atlanta on Sunday after he was sent off late on during the 2-0 win over Wydad in Philadelphia for a challenge on Samuel Obeng.

Pep Guardiola said afterwards the red card was "unnecessary."

Lewis was handed an initial one-match ban, but it has now been extended to three matches meaning the 20-year-old will miss the last group game against Juventus on Thursday in Orlando, Florida, and City's last-16 tie.

A statement issued by FIFA read: "The FIFA disciplinary committee has imposed the following sanction on Manchester City's Rico Lewis who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the FIFA Club World Cup match against Wydad AC. Three-match suspension for breach under article 14 paragraph 1 e) of the FIFA disciplinary code."

A source has ESPN that City appealed the decision, but that it was unsuccessful.

It leaves Guardiola with a selection dilemma ahead of the game against Juventus, with City needing a win to secure top spot in their group.

Lewis is the only natural right-back in the squad, although midfielder Matheus Nunes was used there regularly last season.

Abdukodir Khusanov started at right-back against Al Ain while centre-back Manuel Akanji has been used to fill in. Natural right-back Kyle Walker is not with the squad in the U.S. as he looks to secure a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

City, according to sources, have not ruled out signing a right-back this summer with Juventus man Andrea Cambiaso one of the names in the frame.