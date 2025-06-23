        <
          Manchester City's Rico Lewis has ban extended two more games

          • Rob DawsonJun 23, 2025, 07:12 PM

          Rico Lewis will miss Manchester City's next two games at the Club World Cup after his ban was extended following his red card against Wydad AC.

          Lewis sat out the 6-0 win over Al Ain in Atlanta on Sunday after he was sent off late on during the 2-0 win over Wydad in Philadelphia for a challenge on Samuel Obeng.

          Pep Guardiola said afterwards the red card was "unnecessary."

          Lewis was handed an initial one-match ban, but it has now been extended to three matches meaning the 20-year-old will miss the last group game against Juventus on Thursday in Orlando, Florida, and City's last-16 tie.

          A statement issued by FIFA read: "The FIFA disciplinary committee has imposed the following sanction on Manchester City's Rico Lewis who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the FIFA Club World Cup match against Wydad AC. Three-match suspension for breach under article 14 paragraph 1 e) of the FIFA disciplinary code."

          A source has ESPN that City appealed the decision, but that it was unsuccessful.

          It leaves Guardiola with a selection dilemma ahead of the game against Juventus, with City needing a win to secure top spot in their group.

          Lewis is the only natural right-back in the squad, although midfielder Matheus Nunes was used there regularly last season.

          Abdukodir Khusanov started at right-back against Al Ain while centre-back Manuel Akanji has been used to fill in. Natural right-back Kyle Walker is not with the squad in the U.S. as he looks to secure a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

          City, according to sources, have not ruled out signing a right-back this summer with Juventus man Andrea Cambiaso one of the names in the frame.