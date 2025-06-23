Atletico Madrid are first big Club World Cup exit: updates

Take a look at the stats behind Atletico Madrid's early Club World Cup exit, as PSG and Botafogo advance from Group B. (1:07)

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is off and running, and has produced plenty of talking points and storylines already. Let's catch you up on what's happening, what you've missed and what's still to come.

We will update this file throughout each matchday with the latest reporting, analysis and fun from the competition, so check back regularly for the latest news as we follow the fun leading up to the tournament final at MetLife Stadium on July 13.

The lead: Group B drama as PSG advance, Atletico Madrid go home early

When the goal finally came, it was too late.

Atletico Madrid had pushed and pushed against Botafogo in Pasadena, California, taking 23 shots and creating five "big chances," with an xG (expected goals) of 3.03. But they hadn't scored until Antoine Griezmann -- on at halftime -- slotted Julián Alvarez's cross past goalkeeper John Victor at the far post. It was the 87th minute.

On the touchline, coach Diego Simeone urged his team on, asking for one last effort. But even another goal wouldn't be enough.

At Lumen Field, Paris Saint-Germain were 2-0 up against Seattle Sounders, which meant PSG, Botafogo and Atletico were all tied on six points. Group B would be decided on goal difference -- and Atletico needed two more goals to progress.

When the fourth official signaled six minutes of added time, there was another cheer from the Atletico fans scattered around the Rose Bowl, but it was their last. Instead, at the full-time whistle, it was Botafogo's fans -- gathered behind one of the goals, in the only part of the vast stadium that looked close to full -- who were celebrating in their black-and-white shirts.

Fair play to them, too: Botafogo had defended well. Atletico felt that some big decisions, notably two penalty appeals, hadn't gone their way, but regardless it was Botafogo -- a team used to punching above its weight, from winning the 2024 Copa Libertadores to upsetting PSG in the second game -- who were into the last 16.

Atletico might consider themselves unlucky to be eliminated, and justifiably so. They won two of their three games in a tough group -- they played the reigning champions of Europe and South America and a Seattle Sounders team that enjoyed home advantage. Given that challenge, there will be questions about Atletico's decision not to strengthen their squad ahead of this tournament, after a poor end to the LaLiga season.

"I want to congratulate the opponent," Simeone said postmatch. "[Botafogo] played very well, with courage and honesty: they defended as it is necessary to defend, and when you defend and attack well, of course you have more chances of winning."

Atletico Madrid's Club World Cup campaign came to a quiet, chastening end on Monday even with a win over Botafogo. Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

What Atletico had wasn't quite enough. It was the scale of their 4-0 opening defeat to PSG that cost them, combined with Botafogo's surprise win over the same opposition. Atletico's exit didn't appear to hurt their players too much -- Griezmann could be seen smiling as he chatted with Botafogo players and staff after the whistle at the Rose Bowl -- but for Botafogo, this is meaningful.

"Brazil is a gigantic country, with special football, and lots of good players," coach Renato Paiva said. "Brazil has very good coaches. We're all helping to show what Brazil is. Lots of people think Brazil is weaker than it is. We're very proud to represent the country, and our club." Now they'll have the chance to do that in the last 16.

Sights and sounds around FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea continue to feel the heat

PHILADELPHIA -- It's been 13 years since temperatures in Philadelphia hit 100 degrees fahrenheit, but Monday was expected to push close to that figure as local authorities declared a "Heat Health Emergency."

The impact on Chelsea's final training session before Tuesday's must-not-lose Group D clash with Esperance de Tunis (9 p.m. ET) was obvious. Large pitchside fans blew cool water into the air, and the players went through their opening warm-ups huddled in one strip of Philadelphia Union's Subaru Park stadium where the main stand provided some shade.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca said afterwards: "It is almost impossible to train, to make a session, because of the weather. Now we are just trying to save energy for the game. This morning's session has been very, very, very short. It has just been about a plan for tomorrow's game, and that's it -- no more than that because as you can see, it is not easy with these temperatures, but we are going to try to do our best.

"It is not about excuses, it is about reality. It is an excuse when it is not hot and we say it is hot. But if it is hot, it is hot."

The extreme temperatures will continue into Tuesday, but both teams should in theory get a small comfort from the 9 p.m. local kick-off time ... except current forecasts suggest the temperature will still be 91 degrees F at kick-off. -- James Olley

Chelsea players Marc Guiu, left, and Trevoh Chalobah weren't alone in taking refuge from the heat next to the pitch-side fans during Monday's training. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Man City's Jenga obsession

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Players at international World Cups often complain of being bored during tournaments. There can be long days to fill after training, usually spent around the team hotel, and Manchester City are trying to keep their players occupied with games and activities.

At their hotel in Boca Raton, Florida there's an outdoor space with a basketball hoop and table tennis. The squad have also been allowed to go to the beach, while some have spent time watching other games in the Club World Cup. However, one activity proving particularly popular is Jenga: City have got a giant version of the game at their hotel, and there's been fierce competition between the players. (City flew right back to Florida after Sunday night's game in order to be in comfier surroundings, a difference from their practices in the UEFA Champions League, when they'd stay over and return home the next day.)

If they reach the final in New York on July 13, Pep Guardiola and his players will have spent more than a month in the United States. With a place in the knockout rounds already secured, that would mean a few more games of Jenga ahead before they fly home. -- Rob Dawson

Botafogo's fairy tale continues

PASADENA, Calif. -- Nothing has been easy for Botafogo at this FIFA Club World Cup. Despite losing 1-0 to Atlético Madrid on Monday, the reigning CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores champions secured a spot in the next round by finishing second in Group B, setting up a round of 16 game against the Group A winner in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Against the Spanish side, Renato Paiva's team had good chances to score in the game at the Rose Bowl, but wasted them. The Colchoneros, managed by the ageless Diego Simeone, had their best chances in the second half, especially with Antoine Griezmann, but the Frenchman didn't have the most inspired day. He did score in the final minutes, but the Brazilian side held firm to advance.

Group B

GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Paris Saint-Germain (Q) 3 2 0 1 +5 6 2 - Botafogo (Q) 3 2 0 1 +1 6 3 - Atlético Madrid (E) 3 2 0 1 -1 6 4 - Seattle Sounders (E) 3 0 0 3 -5 0 Top two clubs qualify for round of 16

The crowd was not like in other games in Pasadena so far this summer -- with just over 22,000 in attendance, the lowest for a Brazilian team in this tournament -- but the Botafogo fans celebrated a lot! Goodbye, Atleti! The "fairy tale of the Glorioso" continues. -- Antônio Chamorro, ESPN Brazil

Sergio Canales a doubt to face Urawa RD

LOS ANGELES -- Spanish midfielder Sergio Canales trained separately at the UCLA facility on Monday from his teammates and is doubtful for Monterrey's final group stage, against Urawa Red Diamonds at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

The influential playmaker is suffering from discomfort in his right leg and did separate training on the sidelines, along with other players like Johan Rojas, Héctor Moreno, and Carlos Salcedo. The coaching staff, led by Domenec Torrent, will decide on Wednesday morning if the Spanish will be benched or reserved for a possible Round of 16 match: should they advance, they'll either play next in Charlotte on Sunday or Atlanta on July 1. -- Ricardo Cariño, ESPN Mexico

Star player of the day

Match previews, odds for Monday

Odds (via ESPN BET ): Auckland City FC (+4000), Draw (+2900), Boca Juniors (-50000)

Even with Edinson Cavani likely to miss the game with injury, all signs point to a resounding Boca win considering how the tournament's been for the New Zealanders, the Club World Cup's only amateur team: two games played, zero goals scored, 16 conceded. Boca need a victory in order to ensure they advance to the round of 16, setting up a potential clash with Brazilian giants Flamengo in Miami on June 29. First things first: Miguel Merentiel will want to follow up his fine solo goal vs. Bayern Munich with more on Tuesday. -- James Tyler

Odds: Benfica (+300), Draw (+225), Bayern Munich (-105)

Michael Olise was instrumental in Bayern's 2-1 win over Boca Juniors though with qualification to the round of 16 already assured, manager Vincent Kompany might opt to rotate his side given the wilting heat up and down the east coast since the Club World Cup began. That said, top spot is only secured if they avoid defeat to a Benfica side that's got more than enough veteran canny (ageless defender and set-piece menace Nicolas Otamendi, trickster Angel Di Maria) and combustible talent to cause the Bavarians trouble.

The equation is simple for Benfica too: don't lose, and a spot in the last-16 is yours. It's tempting to go for broke, though the winners of Group C will likely face Chelsea in the next round. Perhaps a 90-minute detente plays out at Hard Rock Stadium instead, with temperatures set to reach a tropical 87 degrees F on Tuesday. -- Tyler

Odds: Esperance de Tunis (+850), Draw (+450), Chelsea (-400)

Chelsea need to avoid defeat to seal their place in the last-16 and set up a clash with Bayern Munich or Benfica in Charlotte on Saturday. Esperance's 1-0 win over LAFC was only their second-ever win at a Club World Cup -- this is their fourth appearance. However, their opening Group D defeat to Flamengo was Tunis' only loss since Feb. 22.

The Blues will be without Nicolas Jackson due to suspension, meaning new £30 million summer signing Liam Delap is set to lead their attack. Manager Maresca said Monday that he will rotate his starting line-up due to fatigue throughout his squad. -- Olley

Odds: LAFC (+350), Draw (+280), Flamengo (-135)

