Nottingham Forest are looking to Italy and have set their sights on Juventus players Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula to strengthen their squad this summer.

A source tells ESPN that the English club have already reached an agreement with Juventus for both players for a total of around €22 million, but the move won't be finalized until they agree to personal terms with the two young players.

The source adds that Nottingham are trying to get approval from United States international Weah, 25, and Belgium's Mbangula, 21, in order to reach an agreement on personal terms, including salary and length of contract.

In addition to the potential signing of Weah and Mbangula, the source adds that Forest are also pursuing a center forward in the summer window.

The two players are currently in the U.S. playing with Juventus at the Club World Cup.