Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal join race to sign Madueke

Arsenal are considering a move to tempt winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea, who are considering a swap deal involving forward Christopher Nkunku and Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

ESPN SOURCES

- Former Man Utd and Juve star Paul Pogba is set to join Monaco -- Matteo Moretto

- Barcelona are close to completing the €2m signing of FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji. -- Moretto

- Nottingham Forest in talks to sign Juventus players Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula. -- Moretto

- Napoli centre-back Rafa Marin, 23, is set to join Villarreal on loan for a €1m fee. -- Moretto

- Celta Vigo and Club Brugge have reached an agreement for forward Ferran Jutglà, who will sign a four-year contract. -- Moretto

- Al Hilal are in advanced negotiations with AC Milan to sign Theo Hernandez for a fee close to €30m. -- Moretto

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal are interested in Chelsea and England international winger Noni Madueke, reports the Independent. The Gunners have reportedly discussed a swoop for the 23-year-old after struggling to make a breakthrough in talks for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, and it is believed that the Blues would be open to parting ways with Madueke if they receive an offer worth £50 million. Madueke directly contributed to 10 goals in 32 Premier League matches last season.

- A player-swap deal is being explored by Chelsea and Manchester United involving forward Christopher Nkunku and winger Alejandro Garnacho, reports the Telegraph. Both players are believed to be keen to leave their respective clubs and are reportedly "weighing up" the move this summer. Garnacho, 20, has been strongly linked with an exit away from Old Trafford after being cast out of manager Ruben Amorim's plans for next season. At the same time, the 27-year-old Nkunku has struggled to establish himself as a starter at Stamford Bridge, with 18 of his 27 Premier League appearances coming from the bench in the last campaign.

- Contract talks between Liverpool and center back Ibrahima Konaté have stalled, according to the Guardian. Konaté, 26, is reportedly "disappointed" with the club's latest offer, and he has rejected it while his representatives negotiate for a higher weekly salary. There is "fear" among the Anfield hierarchy amid the prospect of losing him on a free transfer, with Konaté set to enter the final year of his contract later this month. Real Madrid have previously been linked with interest in a potential move on a free transfer.

- Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a move for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to the Sun. The 26-year-old is said to be open to the move with a chance to play in the UEFA Champions League, but Spurs face competition from other clubs in the Premier League. A release clause in Eze's current contract at Selhurst Park allows him to be signed for a fee in the region of £60m.

-AS Monaco are keen on Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana, reports Football Insider. The Red Devils are believed to be willing to part ways with him if they receive an offer worth £40m for the 29-year-old, who reportedly needs to leave the club before any approach for a replacement starting goalkeeper is made. Onana made 55 appearances across all competitions last season, and he remains contracted at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028.