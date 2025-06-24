Tsutomu Ogura steps down as Singapore coach

Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- For the fourth time in six years, Singapore are on the hunt of a new coach after it was announced on Tuesday that Tsutomu Ogura would be leaving the job after just 16 months at the helm.

In an announcement released on Tuesday, the Football Association of Singapore confirmed that Ogura will be stepping down with immediate effect due to "personal reasons".

The statement also revealed that efforts were made to retain Ogura's services but were ultimately futile.

"Mr. Ogura informed the FAS of his decision several weeks ago, citing the need to return to his home country to attend to pressing personal matters," read the official statement.

"Since then, the FAS Executive Committee has been in close consultation with Mr. Ogura to explore various avenues to facilitate his continued tenure.

"Despite collective efforts and a mutual desire to sustain the working relationship, the nature of the personal issues involved ultimately made it untenable for him to continue.

"The FAS respects Mr. Ogura's decision and extends its sincere appreciation for his professionalism, commitment, and contribution to Singapore football during his time at the helm."

The timing of Ogura's departure is hardly ideal given the Lions are in the middle of their 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign, having picked up four points from their opening two games with only the top team in the group advancing to the tournament.

Ogura did receive plaudits for leading Singapore back to the semifinals of the ASEAN Championship at the end of last year after they missed out in 2022, although he also had his fair share of disappointing results.

A 7-0 loss at home to South Korea in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was particularly chastening, while losses to Chinese Taipei and Nepal were widely condemned even if they had come in friendly outings.

The FAS also confirmed that the process to identify and appoint Ogura's permanent successor has already began, although ex-BG Tampines Rovers coach Gavin Lee will take over the reins in an interim capacity.

The 34-year-old Lee is one of the most highly-rated young tacticians in Singaporean football and was already part of Ogura's backroom staff, juggling that role with his previous permanent job as a coach of one of the Singapore Premier League's leading clubs.

Ogura was the third consecutive Japanese coach to be hired by the FAS after Tatsuma Yoshida and Takayuki Nishigaya, and the second in a row who has failed to see out the original two-year contract signed at the time of appointment.