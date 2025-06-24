Open Extended Reactions

Wales great Gareth Bale never played for his hometown club Cardiff City. Getty Images

Gareth Bale has confirmed that he is part of a group trying to buy his hometown club, Cardiff City.

Bale was recently part of U.S. consortium that was looking to acquire Plymouth Argyle, which reportedly failed. On Monday, Wales' all-time leading scorer reaffirmed his ambition to enter football ownership, this time with League One side Cardiff.

Speaking on the red carpet at the premiere for "F1: The Movie", Bale told Sky Sports: "We are interested in getting Cardiff. It's my home club, it's where I grew up and my uncle used to play for them.

"To be involved with an ownership group would be a dream come true."

Bale was born in Cardiff but never joined the club, instead starting his career at Southampton's youth academy and later the first-time before spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and LAFC.

"It [Cardiff] is a club close to my heart. It's where I grew up and I would love to be able to be a part of growing Cardiff and taking it to the Premier League where it belongs.

"I know how amazing the Welsh fans and Cardiff fans are. It would be amazing to try and do something together.

"We are trying to engage with Cardiff and more news will come out on that in the future but hopefully we can get something done."

Cardiff were a Premier League club as recently as 2018-19 but were relegated after one season. They have since spent six years in the Championship before being relegated this season.