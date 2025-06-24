Gab Marcotti and Craig Burley explain the struggle to balance making Club World Cup games available for the global audience with making it safe for the players. (2:52)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has said his side are finding ways to cope as the United States' east coast battles a severe heat wave.

U.S. cities hosting the Club World Cup have been battling intense heat, including Philadelphia where Chelsea face Espérance Sportive de Tunis in their final group game on Tuesday.

"It's almost impossible to train a full session because of the weather," Maresca told a news conference.

"We are trying to save energy for the game. This morning's session was very short, just plan for tomorrow, that's it. No more than that.

"It's not easy with these temperatures, but we will give our best tomorrow to get to the next stage of the competition."

Forecasts in Philadelphia called for a heat index of 108 degrees Farenheit (42.2 Celsius) on Monday.

The city's public health department declared a heat emergency through Wednesday evening. Officials directed residents to air-conditioned libraries, community centers and other locations, and set up a "heat line" staffed by medical professionals to discuss conditions and illnesses made worse by the heat.

