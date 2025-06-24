Open Extended Reactions

Pablo Garcia led Spain's Under-19 side to a famous win in Bucharest Alexandra Fechete/MB Media/Getty Images

Spain edged past Germany 6-5 after extra-time on Monday, reaching the European Under-19 Championship final after a dramatic clash in Bucharest in which eight goals were scored after the 78th minute.

Real Betis winger Pablo García was Spain's hero in a semifinal that turned from a 2-1 Germany lead with 12 minutes of regulation time left into an 11-goal extravaganza.

Garcia's fourth goal of the night -- which came seconds before the final whistle -- finally settled a contest after three stoppage time goals had taken the game to extra time.

The Germans will be left wondering how they are leaving the tournament despite Hoffenheim striker Max Moerstedt's impressive hat trick.

Spain, the defending champions, will face the Netherlands in Thursday's final after they defeated hosts Romania 3-1 on Monday.