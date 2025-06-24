Open Extended Reactions

Jaka Bijol has 63 international caps for Slovenia. Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Newly promoted Premier League club Leeds have signed veteran Slovenia defender Jaka Bijol, the club announced on Tuesday.

Leeds said the 26-year-old center back signed a five-year deal. The transfer fee paid to Udinese was reportedly around £15 million ($20m).

Bijol has played 63 times for Slovenia, including all four games at the 2024 European Championship.

He helped shut out the England attack led by Harry Kane and Portugal's attack led by Cristiano Ronaldo in 0-0 draws. Slovenia were eliminated by Portugal in the round of 16 after a penalty shootout.

Slovenia start their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in September in a competitive group with Switzerland, Sweden and Kosovo.

Leeds, whose United States ownership group is led by 49ers Enterprises, begin their Pemier League season hosting Everton on Aug. 18.