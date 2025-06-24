Take a look at some key facts for Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Italy ahead of the Women's European Championship. (1:27)

Spain's Alexia Putellas has said she is a "better Alexia now" as she looks to prove a point at this summer's European Championship after missing the last one through injury.

Putellas, 31, tore her ACL on the eve of the tournament in England three years ago and was subsequently sidelined for the best part of a year.

The Barcelona midfielder said the frustration of being out for so long has ultimately helped her to improve, as she targets success with Spain in Switzerland next month.

"I am a better Alexia now," she told reporters from Spain's headquarters in Madrid before the team relocates to its base in Lausanne next week.

"I know myself much better now. I know what my qualities are and also what I have to work on. At the end of the day, I believe all suffering helps you evolve as a person and as an athlete.

"I know how to manage tough moments better now and how to enjoy the good ones, too. In general, I have enjoyed myself this season. The challenge now is to stretch that feeling into the Euros and help the team as much as I can."

Putellas' injury before the last Euros came when she was at the top of her game, winning the Ballon d'Or back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

It has taken her a while to return to full fitness, but she remained relatively injury free this past season, scoring 22 times in 39 appearances for Barça.

That has propelled her back into the Ballon d'Or debate after Barça won a domestic double, although they lost the Champions League final to Arsenal, but she said the only thing on her mind for a while has been making up for lost time at the Euros.

"I won't lie to you, I've had this tournament on my mind after getting injured the day before the last Euros," she added.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I have been preparing for this moment for a long time, but above all I want to enjoy it and compete to win every game."

World champions Spain head into the tournament as favourites, even more so after a comeback win against England earlier this month, but Putellas played down that tag.

"We're massively demanding of ourselves, but there are some top sides at the tournament," she said.

"I am confident that if we're at our best, we will be much closer to winning every game, first in the group stages and then in the latter rounds, than not, but it's really hard.

"There are five or six sides with great players: England, Germany, France, Italy are a really uncomfortable side to face as well, Sweden... I don't want to forget anyone, but I think they're all teams that could perfectly win the trophy."

Spain face Japan in a friendly later this week before their Euro 2025 campaign gets underway against Portugal in Group B on July 3, with Belgium and Italy to follow.