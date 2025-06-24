Arsenal captain Kim Little and manager Renee Slegers reflect on the Gunners' Women's Champions League triumph after defeating Barcelona. (1:35)

Manchester United must overcome PSV Eindhoven if they are to reach the Champions League league phase this season.

United were drawn to face PSV in the second qualifying phase semifinal in a one-legged tie. The winner will face either either Hammarby IF or FC Metalist Kharkiv for a place in the third qualifying round.

The mini-tournament will take place on Aug. 27 and Aug. 30, with venues to be announced in due course.

It is the second time that United have qualified for a place in the Champions League, after finishing the Women's Super League (WSL) in third last term. They made their European debut in 2023-24, though it ended abruptly with a loss to Paris Saint-Germain during the qualifiers.

WSL rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are both through to the group stage. Chelsea won the league for a sixth successive time, earning automatic passage to the tournament proper, while holders Arsenal defeated Barcelona in the final in Lisbon in May.

United avoided clubs like former quarter finalists Roma and SK Brann -- now managed by former United assistant coach Martin Ho -- Glasgow City and Inter Milan.

The format of the competition is changing for the upcoming 2025-26 season, following in the footsteps of the men operating with the Swiss model. UEFA have also introduced the Europa League, a secondary European competition, meaning that if United to fail to make it out of qualification, they could still have a continental campaign this season.