Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson has been handed a two-match ban following his red card against Flamengo at the Club World Cup, FIFA have confirmed.

Jackson was sent from the pitch in Philadelphia after coming on as a substitute for a studs-up tackle on Ayrton Lucas.

It was Jackson's second red card in four matches as Chelsea lost 3-1.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed the following sanction on Chelsea's player Nicolas Jackson who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between his team and CR Flamengo at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, on 20 June 2025..." FIFA said in a statement.

Nicolas Jackson was sent off against Flamengo. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

"2-match suspension for breach under article 14 paragraph 1 e) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. This decision is final and binding and cannot be appealed."

Jackson apologised for his actions on social media after the match.

"I want to say sorry. To the club, the staff, my teammates, and all the fans watching, I let you down," Jackson wrote on Instagram.

"Another red card ... and honestly, I'm so angry at myself. I work very hard every day to help the team not to put us in this kind of situation. I still don't fully understand how it happened. But one thing is clear: it wasn't intentional. Just a football moment that went the wrong way.

"No excuses. I take full responsibility. I'll reflect, I'll grow, and I'll come back stronger for the badge and for everyone who believes in me. Sorry. Sorry. Sorry."

Chelsea face ES Tunis on Wednesday morning, where defeat will see them knocked out of the tournament.