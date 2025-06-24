Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is off and running, and has produced plenty of talking points and storylines already. Let's catch you up on what's happening, what you've missed and what's still to come.

We will update this file throughout each matchday with the latest reporting, analysis and fun from the competition, so check back regularly for the latest news as we follow the fun leading up to the tournament final at MetLife Stadium on July 13.

The lead: Di Maria, Benfica upset Bayern to top Group C

Ángel Di María isn't ready to leave Benfica just yet. The winger, 37, will head back to boyhood club Rosario Central when this Club World Cup is over. But that will have to wait, after Benfica's 1-0 win over favorites Bayern Munich in Charlotte, North Carolina, confirmed their place in the last 16.

In 97-degree heat -- temperatures so high that Bayern decided to follow Borussia Dortmund in allowing their substitutes to watch the game from the locker room -- Di Maria rolled back the years. He was involved in the move that put Benfica ahead in the 13th minute, and much later, in the 80th minute, there he was: tirelessly collecting the ball, holding off a defender's challenge, turning into space and moving the play on, allowing his team to keep possession.

Three minutes later, it was Di Maria calling on those endless reserves of energy and chasing Bayern's Michael Olise, harrying a player 14 years his junior and pushing Olise, who had the ball, back to the halfway line. That was the story of the game: Bayern dominated, ending with 73% possession and more shots (13-7), crosses (20-3) and chances created (12-5). But Benfica were able to resist.

When Di Maria was finally substituted, in the 87th minute, he was on the far side of the field from the benches. It meant he had to take the long walk around the edge of the field as play continued, saluting the Benfica fans inside Bank of America Stadium as he went.

Di Maria wasn't their only star. Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, 23, made four important saves and was named player of the match. Captain Nicolás Otamendi -- also 37 -- and his center-back partner António Silva, 21, made 20 clearances between them. Bayern, despite throwing on Harry Kane, Olise and Joshua Kimmich at halftime, were frustrated.

In added time, as Kane headed just wide at the near post, it was Otamendi who rose with him, throwing himself to the ground to earn a free kick. The Argentine's teammates celebrated it like a goal. Moments later, at the full-time whistle, Otamendi embraced Silva, then Trubin. Benfica's blend of youth and experience had done enough.

"The weather was extremely hot," Trubin said afterward. "I'm so tired, I don't feel nothing. I just want to rest." He can rest until Saturday, when Benfica play next. Topping Group C, finishing unbeaten on seven points, means they'll face Group D's runners-up. Bayern, who made themselves tournament favorites when they beat Auckland 10-0, had to settle for second place. -- Alex Kirkland

Angel Di Maria turned in a trademark performance to lead Benfica to a surprise win over tournament favorites Bayern Munich. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Today's top Club World Cup news

• Miami's unbeaten run sets up CWC clash with PSG

• Club World Cup: How teams can reach last 16

• Chelsea's Jackson handed two-match ban after red

Sights and sounds around FIFA Club World Cup

Auckland scores a goal

Much has been made of the Club World Cup's sole amateur team and Oceania representatives Auckland City for their off-field stories rather than their on-field play, but their final Group C game yielded a goal and something meaningful (in addition to the participation money) to take back to New Zealand.

52' AUCKLAND CITY SCORE THEIR FIRST GOAL OF THE FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP!!! 🇳🇿



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #AKLBOC pic.twitter.com/a9AHuYcJzR — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 24, 2025

The goal came as so many underdogs' do -- via a set piece, with Jerson Lagos' outswinging corner finding the noggin of central defender Christian Gray, who steered a header beyond the diving Agustin Marchesin. In the grand scheme of things, the goal did nothing to change the trajectory of Group C -- Benfica's 1-0 win over Bayern Munich took care of any drama, with Boca Juniors eliminated by that result -- as things in Nashville were delayed for nearly an hour due to adverse weather.

Gray will return to his day job in Auckland as a teacher -- he had to be approved for time off work in order to suit up for the Navy Blues -- Jerson Lagos will go back to his part-time barber gig and the Club World Cup will tick over, but we'll always have that goal, and their delirious celebrations, to reflect on after a memorable tournament. -- James Tyler

Goodbye, Boca Juniors

NASHVILLE -- Boca Juniors, with perhaps the most vibrant fan base in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup, said goodbye to the tournament after a 1-1 draw in their final match against Auckland City.

Nashville welcomed the Argentine team with a temperature of 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius). Although they had to win the match, they also had to hope for a Bayern Munich victory over Benfica, which never came, as the Portuguese team won 1-0. The result was watched by the Xeneizes fans on the screens at Geodis Park, while their team's game was suspended for 45 minutes due to a threat of a thunderstorm.

Despite the bad news of Benfica's victory, the Boca Juniors fans never stopped cheering. -- José Muñoz, ESPN Mexico

Monterrey's Sergio Ramos and Sergio Canales train with team

Sergio Ramos, Johan Rojas and Sergio Canales trained alongside their teammates ahead of Wednesday's match against Urawa Red Diamonds, their last game of the group stage in the Club World Cup, with the possibility of getting a ticket for the knockout phase.

Canales hasn't been at his top level throughout the tournament, and sources told ESPN that the Spanish player is dealing with a injury in the thigh. He will be a game-time decision for the match, which will be held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Ramos, a former Spain national team defender, didn't participate in joint exercises the previous days, but he worked alongside his teammates on Tuesday. -- Ricardo Cariño, ESPN Mexico

play 1:09 Burley: Don't judge teams on Club World Cup performance Craig Burley explains why you can't use the Club World Cup to determine which sides are stronger than others.

Match previews, odds for Wednesday

Odds (via ESPN BET ): Borussia Dortmund (-600), Draw (+600), Ulsan HD (+1000)

The fact that Dortmund are in a good position to advance from Group F is somewhat fortunate considering their bumpy, chaotic Club World Cup to date. First, they had a 0-0 draw with Fluminense in which they needed Gregor Kobel's heroics between the posts to preserve a point. Then there was a 4-3 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in which Niko Kovac's side raced to a 4-1 lead after an hour and then white-knuckled their way to a win in which they were outshot, outdone in possession and outmatched in the xG battle (2.74-1.72). And yet, if they complete business against an Ulsan HD side that's already eliminated, they'll set up a date with either (we think) River Plate or Inter Milan in the round of 16.

Group F GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Fluminense 2 1 1 0 +2 4 2 - Borussia Dortmund 2 1 1 0 +1 4 3 - Mamelodi Sundowns 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 - Ulsan HD (E) 2 0 0 2 -3 0 Top two clubs qualify for round of 16

Serhou Guirassy opened his Club World Cup account against Mamelodi and should thrive again here if he's able to get consistent service from Jobe Bellingham, who is still getting used to his new surroundings. (Julian Brandt also needs to be a bigger figure for this team in the final third, but they've got plenty of time to figure it out.) We expect a comfortable Dortmund win and another big European side in the last-16, but this tournament has shown a capacity to surprise. -- Tyler

Odds: Mamelodi Sundowns (+300), Draw (+260), Fluminense (-115)

Fluminense host Mamelodi Sundowns in their final group stage match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Brazilian giants currently lead the Group F standings with four points and a goal difference of plus-2 after a 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund and a 4-2 victory over Ulsan HD. Though a triumph on Wednesday afternoon against Sundowns would ensure qualification to the round of 16, the top slot of the group depends on the results of the final round of matches.

Dortmund also currently boast four points after a victory and a draw, but they sit in second place due to their goal difference of plus-1. Should the German team beat Ulsan HD by more goals than Fluminense score on Sundowns, the Brazilian side would qualify in second place.

But Mamelodi Sundowns will not make it easy for Fluminense, as a victory could see the team through to the next round of the Club World Cup. The South African team beat Ulsan to tally three points and enter the final round with hopes of advancing. -- Lizzy Becherano

Odds: Inter Milan (+130), Draw (+175), River Plate (+280)

Group E GP W D L GD PTS 1 - River Plate 2 1 1 0 +2 4 2 - Internazionale 2 1 1 0 +1 4 3 - Monterrey 2 0 2 0 0 2 4 - Urawa RD (E) 2 0 0 2 -3 0 Top two clubs qualify for round of 16

Inter were the oldest side in Europe's Big Five leagues last season by weighted minutes. That will likely change next season, and we're getting glimpses of it in the Club World Cup. Cristian Chivu has a long history working with youngsters, and at Parma last season, he worked with one of the youngest sides in all of Europe. From the Esposito brothers (Pio and Sebastiano, who will be competing for a starting spot alongside Lautaro Martínez) to Valentin Carboni, who notched the winner against Urawa (after missing nearly all of 2024-25 through injury), the Nerazzurri have a number of gifted young players ready for their shot.

That said, the most coveted young player on display will be turning out for River Plate. Real Madrid-bound Franco Mastantuono is already drawing comparisons with Lamine Yamal (he's actually a bit younger), and while he's still raw, the sense of possibility every time he gets the ball is palpable. -- Gab Marcotti

Odds: Urawa Red Diamonds (+300), Draw (+270), Monterrey (-120)

The J.League side are strictly playing for pride after two defeats from two games in Seattle, taking a short jaunt south to take on Liga MX champions Monterrey at the hallowed Rose Bowl. They had a mere 18% possession in a 2-1 defeat vs. Inter Milan in which they held a 1-0 lead until the final 12 minutes, and were outclassed by a River Plate side that had tenacity, talent and Real Madrid-bound Franco Mastantuono. Monterrey have a great chance to win and buck the trend of Concacaf teams going home early, but they'll need to score: A repeat of their performance vs. Inter -- just four shots on target and a sole Sergio Ramos headed goal -- simply won't be enough. Coach Domènec Torrent will be hoping his biggest creative source, Sergio Canales, has recovered in time from injury to feature. -- Tyler