Herc Gomez discusses the reasons why fans might be discouraged to support the USMNT at the Gold Cup. (1:05)

Why are attendances down for USMNT matches? (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

Concacaf has cleared Canada coach Jesse Marsch of any wrongdoing following an investigation into an alleged use of abusive language toward Gold Cup officials, but fined the Canada Soccer Association for breaching security protocols.

The governing body released the ruling of its disciplinary committee late Monday, including an undisclosed fine for Canada Soccer "for breaching security protocols for accredited delegation officials and for failing to comply with anti-doping procedures by not providing the required representative for the halftime doping control draw."

"Additionally, the Disciplinary Committee found no clear evidence that Jesse Marsch disregarded the competition's rules regarding suspended match officials, therefore, he has been cleared of any wrongdoing," Concacaf added.

The investigation began following Canada's 6-0 win against Honduras last week in a Gold Cup opener in Vancouver.

Marsch, 51, missed that win on June 17 as well as Saturday's 1-1 draw against Curacao in Houston while serving a suspension for a red card he received in a Nations League match in March.

He is eligible to return to the sidelines for Tuesday night's final Group B match against El Salvador in Houston.

Marsch, a native of Wisconsin, played more than 300 games in MLS with D.C. United, the Chicago Fire and Chivas USA. He was a head coach with the Montreal Impact and New York Red Bulls before heading to Europe, where he has coached at Red Bull Salzburg (Austria), RB Leipzig (Germany) and Leeds United (England).