Transfer rumors, news: Man United, Everton battle for Ndidi

Newcastle are ready to offer striker Alexander Isak a new contract amid interest from Liverpool, while Manchester United are eyeing Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Club Brugge's Ardon Jashari. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

ESPN SOURCES

- Chelsea close on deal close for Dortmund's Gittens -- James Olley

- Man United increase Mbeumo offer again -- Rob Dawson

- Forest agree deal for Juve's Weah, Mbangula -- Matteo Moretto

- Real Betis midfielder Cardoso agrees €30m move to Atlético Madrid -- Moretto

TRENDING RUMORS

- Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 28, is the subject of interest from Manchester United and Everton. The Nigeria international has a £9m relegation release clause in the three-year contract he signed last summer, which is now active after the Foxes dropped into the Championship, and is also attracting attention from Saudi Pro League clubs. United are keen to find a central midfielder on the cheap who could replace Casemiro. (TalkSPORT)

- United are also keeping close tabs on the situation of Club Brugge defensive midfielder Ardon Jashari, reports Calciomercato. The Red Devils are believed to hold interest alongside Borussia Dortmund in the 22-year-old, who was the subject of a €25m bid from Milan on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Matteo Moretto. An offer worth €40m would reportedly be accepted for Jashari, after his impressive campaign saw him return to the Switzerland senior national team in June, when he registered two assists in the 2-0 win over the USMNT.

- Newcastle are doing all they can to keep striker Alexander Isak at the club amid interest from Liverpool, according to the Times. The Magpies are reportedly willing to "break their wage structure" on a new contract to persuade him to stay put at St. James' Park, with manager Eddie Howe keen to make him as a part of his project in the Champions League next season. Arsenal and Barcelona are also said to have shown interest in making an approach for the 25-year-old, who scored 23 goals while providing six assists in 34 Premier League matches last season.

- USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah is set to leave AC Milan this summer, according to Nicolo Schira. Musah, 22, is reportedly not in the plans of new manager Max Allegri and, with a contract until 2028, the club are looking to move him on for €25m. Napoli are reported to be interested, but he has also been linked with West Ham.

- Newcastle hold interest in Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi, according to the Athletic. The 22-year-old is reportedly "highly thought of" by the St. James' Park hierarchy, who have identified him as a possible signing amid plans to reinforce their defence. Zabarnyi has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, with recent reports that the Ligue 1 side saw a £55m opening offer turned down. He made 36 Premier League appearances for the Cherries last season, but it looks as though they could face a fight to keep him after already parting ways with Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, while left-back Milos Kerkez remains heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Brazil forward Neymar, 33, has signed a contract extension with Santos through the end of 2025. The deal includes an option to extend his deal through the 2026 World Cup next summer, sources told ESPN Brasil. Read

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade is being considered by Bayern Munich as a backup for Harry Kane. The 23-year-old has impressed for Germany U21s at the U21 Euros this summer, but Bayern are focusing on other areas of the team for now. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Sport Recife midfielder Ze Lucas, 17, who is captain of Brazil U17s, is close to agreeing a move to Barcelona. But he can only join when he turns 18. (Marca)

- Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is keen on a move to Napoli, but the Reds are holding out for a €50m fee. (Alfredo Pedullà)

- Barcelona will wait until July 1 to trigger Athletic Club forward Nico Williams' €58m release clause as they want to include the payment in the 2025-26 financial year which starts on July 1. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Barcelona are lining up a loan move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, but only if the Red Devils cover a proportion of the 27-year-old's £300,000-per-week salary. (Daily Mail)

- Juventus executives will have a video call with Manchester United today to discuss the potential transfer of Jadon Sancho. (Sky Italia)

- Fenerbahce are the latest club to show interest in signing Sancho for around £25m. (TalkSPORT)

- Fenerbahce are also keen on Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, 25, but the Premier League side have not yet received an offer. (Sky Sports)

- A loan deal, with an option to be made permanent, has been agreed between Barcelona and Monaco for winger Ansu Fati. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Ipswich winger Omari Hutchinson, 21, is on the radar of Everton, Brentford, West Ham and Fulham. (Daily Mail)

- West Ham want to sign Anderlecht midfielder Mario Stroeykens, 20, for around £17m. (TalkSPORT)