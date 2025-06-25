Open Extended Reactions

Claudio Echeverri is being assessed by Manchester City's medical staff, sources have told ESPN, after the injury he picked up against Al Ain left him on crutches and needing a protective boot.

Echeverri scored his first City goal on his full debut in a 6-0 win over Al Ain in Atlanta on Sunday.

The 19-year-old was forced off with an ankle injury at half-time at Mercedes-Benz stadium and was unable to train with Pep Guardiola's squad on Monday or Tuesday at their Club World Cup base in Boca Raton, Florida.

He's set to miss City's Group G decider against Juventus in Orlando after requiring crutches and a protective boot on his right foot.

The injury is a blow for Echeverri after waiting so long for his opportunity at City. He was officially signed from River Plate in January 2024, but remained on loan in Argentina until January 2025.

He was given permission to play for Argentina at the Under-20 South American Championship before finally arriving at City in February. He didn't make his debut until the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace in May.

His goal against Al Ain -- a beautifully-executed free kick -- was his first for City on his first start, but the youngster is now set for a spell on the sidelines.