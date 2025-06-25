The "ESPN FC" crew discuss whether Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens the answer to Chelsea's problems out wide. (2:45)

Chelsea are edging closer to a deal with Borussia Dortmund for winger Jamie Gittens after representatives from the two teams held discussions in the United States during the Club World Cup, sources have told ESPN.

Chelsea had two bids rejected for the 20-year-old earlier this month during the brief transfer window created to help teams improve their squad ahead of the expanded 32-team competition.

Sources have told ESPN that Dortmund are still holding out for a fee in excess of £50 million ($68m) for Gittens but further negotiations have taken place with Chelsea prioritising the signing of a right-footed winger who can play on the left.

Gittens scored 12 goals in 48 games in all competitions last season, including four in the Champions League.

Chelsea qualified for the Club World Cup round of 16 on Tuesday after earning a 3-0 win over Esperance de Tunis which saw Liam Delap score his first goal for the club.

"We need to be proud, we need to be happy [to make the knockout rounds]," manager Enzo Maresca said.