Barcelona have announced they will return to the Spotify Camp Nou on Aug. 10 for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Barça have spent the last two seasons playing at the Olympic Stadium in the city as extensive renovation work is carried out on their long-term home.

However, Barça are still expected to begin next season's LaLiga with three away games. After that, the club's plan is to hold games with a capped capacity of around 50,000 to 60,000 while work continues on the renovation in between fixtures.