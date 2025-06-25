Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller says at 36-years-old if he can play in the hot weather at the Club world Cup, then "everybody should do it." (0:34)

Benfica president Rui Costa has said the club has not received an offer from Real Madrid for Spanish left-back Álvaro Carreras.

Madrid are looking to sign Carreras after the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

When asked about Madrid's interest in Carreras, Rui Costa told Marca: "Let them make us an offer. We haven't received anything yet. If they do, we'll see what happens."

Carreras, who will turn 23 on July 1, came up through Madrid's youth system and is highly regarded by new Madrid coach Xabi Alonso.

The player joined Benfica on an initial loan deal in January 2024 before the Portuguese outfit signed him on a permanent transfer from Manchester United last summer for €6 million ($6.96m).

Carreras has shone at Benfica, scoring three goals in 32 league appearances this season while playing in 10 Champions League games.

Álvaro Carreras has impressed for Benfica since joining the club in 2024. Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/JAR Sport Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He has started two of Benfica's three Club World Cup games. The Portuguese side take on Chelsea on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the round of 16.

Costa has said Carreras' future will only be decided after the tournament.

"Now is not the time, and it won't be until the tournament is over and our participation has ended," he said. "Until then, there's nothing to talk about. Carreras is here with us."

Carreras, whose contract with Benfica runs through June 2029, has a €50m release clause.

Madrid have already strengthened their defence by signing England international Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen ahead of their participation in the Club World Cup.