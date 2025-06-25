Open Extended Reactions

Adam Lallana has announced his retirement from football at the age of 37, saying that he feels an "overwhelming sense of pride."

Lallana has called time on a playing career that saw him make over 300 appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool, Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion.

He won the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup with Liverpool after joining for £25 million ($34m) in 2014, before finishing his career at boyhood club Southampton where he served as assistant manager in their final Premier League games last season.

Lallana played 15 times in Liverpool's 2019-20 title-winning campaign. PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"As I call time on my playing career, I do so with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and pride," Lallana said in a post on Instagram. "I'm proud of the playing career I've had and have no regrets about any of it. I embrace all the highs and all the lows as they've shaped me into who I am."

Lallana earned 34 caps for his country across a 19-year career that included a spot in England's 2014 World Cup squad and back-to- back promotions with Southampton from League One to the Premier League.

"Liverpool, the chance to represent one of the greatest clubs in the world and win some of the biggest prizes in the game, and England, every single cap meant the world to me. Representing my country was the greatest honour," he added.