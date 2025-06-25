Take a look at some of the other stars who have been knighted from the footballing world after David Beckham's knighthood. (1:21)

Sir Gareth Southgate has said he felt "more emotional" than he anticipated as he was awarded his knighthood by Prince William in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

When asked how he feels being called "Sir Gareth," he told Sky Sports: "It's an amazing privilege. I have to say I was more emotional that I thought I would be, but it was an amazing experience for my family today."

The former England boss said it was a pleasure to again meet the Prince of Wales, who he described as a great supporter of English football amid various highs and lows during his tenure.

Southgate took charge of 102 games in his eight years in charge of England and is the only manager other than 1966 World Cup-winning coach Sir Alf Ramsey to have taken the country to a major final, which he did at Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.

He was succeeded by Thomas Tuchel who will lead the country at the 2026 World Cup should they qualify.