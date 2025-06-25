Open Extended Reactions

Ansu Fati showed early promise at Barcelona but has struggled to hold a starting place in recent years. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is set to join AS Monaco on loan next season after both clubs reached a full agreement on Wednesday, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN previously reported that Fati and Monaco were in talks.

The 22 -year-old wanted to join the Ligue 1 side after a disappointing season with Barça where he made 11 appearances in all competitions on the back of an underwhelming loan at Brighton the season prior, where he scored four times in 27 appearances.

In a career dominated by injuries so far, Fati has struggled to nail down a starting position at Barça, playing just 86 times for the club in the past six years.

Sources have told ESPN that Monaco believe they can relaunch Fati's career, and he will arrive alongside Paul Pogba, who is set to sign a two-year deal at the French club.