Transfer window: What do Europe's big clubs still need?

The transfer window has been a bit different this year thanks to the FIFA Club World Cup, but international deals will be officially going through in the Premier League, German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Spanish LaLiga and Italian Serie A on July 1.

Clubs have already been making some big moves, either in the first open window, or agreeing on them for next week. But what is left to do? We asked our ESPN reporters to assess the business still needing to happen.

PREMIER LEAGUE

LIVERPOOL

IN: Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen, £100m); Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth, £40m); Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, £29.5m); Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia, £29m); Ármin Pécsi (Puskas Akademia, undisclosed)

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid, £10m); Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford, £18m); Nat Phillips (West Brom, £3m); Vitezslav Jaros (Ajax, loan)

While history dictates that "winning the transfer window" doesn't always equate to success on the pitch, Liverpool have arguably made the most impressive start to their summer business out of all of Europe's top clubs. The Premier League champions have already acted decisively to sign Frimpong and Wirtz, plus left back Kerkez. They have splashed over £170m, though it should be noted that they have only been able to do so after spending a meager £12m over the past two transfer windows.

The next most pressing order of business is signing a center back, with Jarell Quansah set to join Leverkusen soon. With Ibrahima Konaté out of contract next summer and Joe Gomez's poor injury record, Liverpool need reinforcements, with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi a player of interest. Arne Slot's side are also in the market for a No. 9 striker, but they will not spend for the sake of it. After a busy start to the summer, Liverpool are likely to bide their time and wait for the right targets to become available. -- Beth Lindop

ARSENAL

IN: None

OUT: Nuno Tavares (Lazio, undisclosed); Marquinhos (Cruzeiro, undisclosed); Jorginho (Flamengo, free); Kieran Tierney (Celtic, free)

A flurry of transfer activity is imminent for Arsenal with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and midfielders Martín Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard set to arrive to address specific issues within the squad. Talks are continuing with Valencia over a move for center back Cristhian Mosquera. However, the two outstanding and most obvious issues remain unresolved.

Arsenal are looking to add a striker and a winger. RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko was the club's preferred target for months, although Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres is now under serious consideration. Yet the transfer valuations of both players are so far proving prohibitive. Arsenal were tracking Athletic Club winger Nico Williams but his preference for Barcelona has led the Gunners to strengthen their interest in Real Madrid's Rodrygo, but the player will have to force through a move as things stand. -- James Olley

MANCHESTER CITY

IN: Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan, £46.3m); Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves, £36.3m); Rayan Cherki (Lyon, £34m); Marcus Bettinelli (Chelsea, undisclosed)

OUT: Jacob Wright (Norwich, undisclosed); Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli, free); Scott Carson (released)

Manchester City have done the bulk of their business already, but they're not ruling out signing more players before the deadline. The priority is to facilitate departures for Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips. Midfielder James McAtee is another who could go depending on what offers come in from other Premier League clubs and the German Bundesliga.

The one area left for City to strengthen is right back. Walker, 35, is not part of Pep Guardiola's plans after returning from his loan at Milan, which leaves the manager with only Rico Lewis, plus cover in the form of Matheus Nunes, Manuel Akanji and Abdukodir Khusanov. There has been interest in Andrea Cambiaso at Juventus and Tino Livramento at Newcastle. There are doubts about goalkeeper Éderson's future after interest from Saudi Arabia last summer and, if he goes, FC Porto's Diogo Costa is one of the options to replace him. -- Rob Dawson

NEWCASTLE UNITED

IN: Antonio Cordero (Malaga, free)

OUT: Lloyd Kelly (Juventus, £15m); Jamal Lewis (released)

Newcastle's priority this window is to get star striker Alexander Isak to sign a new contract in order to end speculation linking the Sweden forward with a move away. Liverpool and Arsenal have a long-standing interest in the 25-year-old, who has three years still to run on his contract, but Newcastle are confident of holding onto him.

Incomings have been slow to materialize, though. A move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford is progressing, but no agreement has yet been reached for the England U21 international, while a £45m bid to sign Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga was rejected. Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo is another potential target. -- Mark Ogden

CHELSEA

IN: Liam Delap (Ipswich, £30m); Estêvão (Palmeiras, £29.1m); Dário Essugo (Sporting, £17m); Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg, undisclosed)

OUT: Bashir Humphreys (Burnley, undisclosed); Marcus Bettinelli (Man City, undisclosed)

Chelsea have agreed to a £60m deal with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of winger Jamie Gittens while both teams played at the Club World Cup, but the Blues will likely look to sign more than one wideman, with speculation persisting over a possible move for Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho. And, despite Liam Delap's £30m arrival from Ipswich Town, they have also agreed a deal of £55m plus £5m in add-ons to sign Brighton forward João Pedro.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers has been discussed as a possible midfield option. And discussions with AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan were initiated by others but, although a deal was not agreed, Chelsea's willingness to engage indicated they may be open to signing another keeper despite having several on their books. -- Olley

MANCHESTER UNITED

IN: Matheus Cunha (Wolves, £62.5m)

OUT: Christian Eriksen (released); Jonny Evans (released); Victor Lindelöf (released)

Manchester United are close to landing a £65m deal for Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo, which has been their priority for the last couple of weeks. Matheus Cunha has already arrived, but United still want another attacking player and, after Delap decided to join Chelsea, there have been exploratory talks with Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, among others. United have also been offered Christopher Nkunku, who is desperate to leave Chelsea, but he's very much considered a backup option.

What United do beyond fixing their forward line will depend on how efficiently they can get players out. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Casemiro are all available, but long contracts and high wages make their exits complicated. If United can boost their budget with incoming transfer fees, there might be headroom to move for a midfielder like Atalanta's Ederson or Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton. -- Dawson

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

IN: Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich, £29.8m); Kevin Danso (Lens, £21m); Luka Vuskovic (Hajduk Split, undisclosed)

OUT: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Marseille, £17m); Fraser Forster (released); Sergio Reguilón (released); Alfie Whiteman (released)

Spurs had to get their new manager in before turning their attention to the transfer window and now Brentford's Thomas Frank has succeeded Ange Postecoglou in the dugout, they have to get to work. A central midfielder is near the top of the list, while Spurs' interest in Mbeumo -- although the club deny making a bid -- suggests a wide player is on their radar. Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is a target, but Lille's Jonathan David is not, even though he's available on a free transfer.

The club also face a battle to keep center back Cristian Romero, with Atlético Madrid making a concerted effort to pry him away from north London. There may also be a big decision to make if longstanding interest in Son Heung-Min from Saudi Arabia -- first revealed by ESPN in June 2023 -- resurfaces again. Son, who turns 33 in July, has one year left on his deal. -- Olley

EUROPE

BARCELONA

IN: Joan García (Espanyol, €25m)

OUT: Álex Valle (Como, €6m); Clément Lenglet (Atlético Madrid, free)

Barcelona's remaining business, presuming they complete the signing of Nico Williams in July, is now linked to outgoings. The outlay of €25m on Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García and, potentially, another €58m on Athletic Club and Spain winger Williams has them at the very brink, if not in excess of their LaLiga-imposed spending limit.

Clément Lenglet and Ansu Fati have departed so far, with Pablo Torre, Oriol Romeu, Iñaki Peña and Pau Víctor expected to follow. None of those transfers will bring in a massive fee, though, so there remains a temptation to listen to offers for players who may not be first choice under Hansi Flick, such as Marc-André ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araújo or Fermín López.

Depending on outgoings, there may still be more incomings. A move for Man United's Marcus Rashford remains on the table if the deal is right, while young forward Roony Bardghji will join from FC Copenhagen for around €2m. Adding more depth at fullback is also in the back of the club's mind. -- Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens

REAL MADRID

IN: Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth, €62.5m); Franco Mastantuono (River Plate, €45m); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, €12m)

OUT: Luka Modric (released); Lucas Vázquez (released); Jesús Vallejo (released)

Real Madrid have been busy already this summer, bringing in defenders Huijsen and Alexander-Arnold ahead of the Club World Cup, and agreeing on a deal to sign playmaker Mastantuono from River Plate when he turns 18 in August. But they haven't finished yet. Madrid want to sign a left back, having failed to agree on a €60m deal with Benfica for Álvaro Carreras before they flew to the United States. A new left back -- whether it's Carreras or someone else -- is essential given Ferland Mendy's constant injuries and doubts over Fran García.

ESPN has also reported that a central midfielder is also expected to arrive. New coach Xabi Alonso has praised his existing options such as Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham, but the squad still lacks a ball-playing midfielder to complement their skill set. There's also Rodrygo's future to be resolved, and a new contract for Vinícius Júnior. -- Alex Kirkland and Rodri Faez

ATLÉTICO MADRID

IN: Juan Musso (Atalanta, €3m); Clément Lenglet (Barcelona, free)

OUT: Arthur Vermeeren (RB Leipzig, €20m); Reinildo (released); Axel Witsel (released); César Azpilicueta (released)

Unlike neighbors Real, Atlético have been slow to act and paid the price with an early elimination from the Club World Cup. They've now belatedly agreed on a €30m deal for Real Betis' Johnny Cardoso, their top central midfield target in this window. They've also been negotiating for Villarreal's Álex Baena, one of LaLiga's top creative midfielders last season.

Coach Diego Simeone wants to improve central defense, too, and the left-hand side. Tottenham's Cristian Romero has been Simeone's preferred candidate in defense, but as expected, signing him from Tottenham isn't straightforward. A left back should be next on the list. Various names have been discussed, with the latest mentioned being Aston Villa's Lucas Digne. -- Kirkland and Faez

BAYERN MUNICH

IN: Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen, free); Tom Bischof (Hoffenheim, free)

OUT: Mathys Tel (Tottenham, €35m); Frans Krätzig (FC Salzburg, €3.5m); Gabriel Vidovic (Dinamo Zagreb, €1.2m); Leroy Sané (Galatasaray, free); Eric Dier (Monaco, free); Arijon Ibrahimovic (Heidenheim, loan); Thomas Müller (released)

Bayern have already seen transfer targets Florian Wirtz and Dean Huijsen head elsewhere but bolstered their defense with the signing of Jonathan Tah and are still looking to fill positions up front. They have lost Sané and Müller, while Kingsley Coman could leave if his €35m asking price is met, so the club is pursuing Athletic Club forward Nico Williams and is also keen on PSG's Bradley Barcola, though both moves look unlikely to happen. Bayern have also been linked with Dortmund's Jamie Gittens (who is closing on a move to Chelsea), Milan's Rafael Leão, and Liverpool pair Cody Gakpo and Luis Díaz. USMNT star Malik Tillman is another possible option.

Kim Min-Jae, Bryan Zaragoza (who looks set for a loan to Celta Vigo) and João Palhinha could all move on, as Bayern need to get some money in before they can look to add any new players this summer. In short, there's a lot still to happen. -- Tom Hamilton

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

IN: Ibrahim Maza (Hertha BSC, €12m); Mark Flekken (Brentford, €10m), Tim Oermann (Bochum, €1.8m); Axel Tape (Paris Saint-Germain, free)

OUT: Florian Wirtz (Liverpool, €117m); Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool, €35m); Odilon Kossounou (Atalanta, €20m); Gustavo Puerta (Hull City, €3.5m), Luca Novodomsky (TSV Solingen, free); Tim Oermann (Sturm Graz, loan); Artem Stepanov (Nuremberg, loan); Francis Onyeka (Bochum, loan); Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich, free),

Leverkusen are going to look very different next season. Former manager Xabi Alonso is at Real Madrid, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong are at Liverpool, and Jonathan Tah has joined Bayern, while Granit Xhaka could be AC Milan-bound. So it's up to new boss Erik ten Hag to rebuild the team this summer and he has plenty of spaces to fill.

The club has already brought in forward Maza and goalkeeper Flekken, but is in the market for another attacking midfielder and is keen on a €35m move for USMNT and PSV star Malik Tillman -- though Bayern have a clause to re-sign him so could offer competition. Leverkusen are on the verge of signing Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah -- a separate deal to the ones that saw Wirtz and Frimpong leave -- and are keen on FC Porto fullback Martim Fernandes and Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche. Expect their business to be frugal and completed before their batch of preseason friendlies start. -- Hamilton

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

IN: None

OUT: Yoram Zague (FC Copenhagen, loan)

It has been a quiet start to the window for the European champions. Talks with Bournemouth continue over a €60m move for Ukraine center back Illia Zabarnyi, and PSG manager Luis Enrique might be tempted by a new attacking option, either out wide or as a No. 9 striker, especially if Gonçalo Ramos leaves. But Bradley Barcola is going nowhere, despite the interest of Liverpool and Bayern.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has still not extended his contract (which expires next June), but sources have told ESPN that discussions are going well. And while PSG are still monitoring young talents such as FC Porto forward Rodrigo Mora or Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari, they are long-term targets.

In terms of exits, Carlos Soler, Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar, Randal Kolo Muani and Nordi Mukiele will all have to find a new club this summer, either on loan or on permanent deals. -- Julien Laurens

NAPOLI

IN: Luca Marianucci (Empoli, €9m); Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, free)

OUT: Natan (Real Betis, €9m); Elia Caprile (Cagliari, €8m); Gianluca Gaetano (Cagliari, €6m); Nikita Contini (released)

De Bruyne arrived to give coach Antonio Conte a creative playmaking option in midfield, and now the attention shifts elsewhere. Napoli would like to pick up another forward, ideally someone who can operate both centrally and wide (they've been linked to PSV Eindhoven's Noa Lang, Man United's Alejandro Garnacho and Atalanta's Ademola Lookman), but the main area to work on is the defense.

If Conte is going to go with a back three next year, he needs more depth and, in that regard, they're looking to bring in a starter option. An alternative to Alex Meret in goal is also a priority, though the incumbent remains the No. 1 option. -- Gab Marcotti

INTER MILAN

IN: Luis Henrique (Marseille, €23m); Petar Sučić (Dinamo Zagreb, €14m); Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma, €6.3m)

OUT: Martín Satriano (Lens, €5m); Filip Stanković (Venezia, €1.5m); Joaquin Correa (Botafogo, free); Marko Arnautovic (released)

Inter got some of their business done early but, having lost Correa and Arnautovic, it is imperative to sign another striker and they've agreed a €23m deal for Ange-Yoan Bonny (who worked with new coach Cristian Chivu at Parma) but have also been linked with Man United's Rasmus Højlund. Chivu has also liked what he has seen from the Esposito brothers -- Pio and Sebastiano -- at the Club World Cup, so he may end up keeping one of them around up front too.

Inter are hoping not to have to let anyone go, but if they do you'd imagine midfielder Davide Frattesi would be on the market. Otherwise, it's a pretty deep and complete squad which is now a little bit younger. -- Marcotti

JUVENTUS

IN: Nico González (Fiorentina, €28.1m); Lloyd Kelly (Newcastle United, €17.2m); Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan, €14.3m); Michele Di Gregorio (Monza, €14.3m)

OUT: Nicolò Rovella (Lazio, €17m); Nicolo Fagioli (Fiorentina, €13.5m); Luca Pellegrini (Lazio, €4m); Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (Venezia, €3.5m)

A lot depends on strikers Dusan Vlahovic (who has a year left on his contract) and Randal Kolo Muani (who is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain). Juve need to either extend Vlahovic and get him to take a pay cut, or transfer him for a fee and find a replacement. Coach Igor Tudor wants to keep Kolo Muani around, but they will have to negotiate the loan fee down with PSG and that may take all summer.

Tudor will likely opt for a 3-4-2-1 system, which means some of the club's many wingers could be on the move (Samuel Mbangula; possibly Tim Weah). Juventus would like to add a midfielder too, but they'd need to find a home for Douglas Luiz, who had a disastrous campaign last year, and that won't be easy. -- Marcotti