Open Extended Reactions

Como are in talks to try to sign striker Álvaro Morata, a source has told ESPN.

The Spain international is on loan at Galatasaray from AC Milan until the next winter transfer window after spending the second half of the season at the Turkish club. However, a source told ESPN that the striker wants a change of scenery again.

The former Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid player has been linked with several other European teams, but a source has told ESPN that Como is one of the teams that has shown the most interest in his services.

Como boss Cesc Fabrègas, who shared a dressing room with the striker at both the Spanish national team and Chelsea, is said to be his main supporter, and Como coach has previously convinced other players with whom he has shared a dressing room in the past, such as Pepe Reina and Sergi Roberto, to join him in Italy.

Morata scored seven goals in 16 games for Galatasaray last season but knows that his chances of representing Spain at the World Cup would increase if he returned to a league such as Serie A.