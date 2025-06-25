Pep Guardiola joins his Man City players in a game of beach football, during some downtime between Club World Cup clashes. (1:24)

Oscar Bobb has said he is determined to stay at Manchester City next season as he looks to make up for a year lost to injury.

The 21-year-old forward looked set for a big campaign after a series of impressive performances last summer, before a broken leg suffered in training wrecked his hopes and limited him to just three Premier League appearances.

Fit again and with Pep Guardiola's squad in the United States for the Club World Cup, the Norway international said he wants to stay at the Etihad Stadium and finally make his breakthrough.

"I expect to be here," Bobb said. "I think that's the way I have to look at it and, you know, try and impress every chance I get and, yeah, just be ready."

Oscar Bobb has been getting game time at the Club World Cup. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bobb impressed on City's preseason tour of the U.S. last summer and in the Community Shield victory over Manchester United at Wembley.

He suffered a leg fracture in training ahead of their first Premier League game and was initially ruled out for five months.

He was tipped to return to full fitness after Christmas, but suffered a further set-back which delayed his comeback.

"It was tough at times, but the club offered great support and I was always thinking of coming back stronger," he said.

"I came back around February and then got a bit of an overload and that kept me up for a few weeks, but then after that, I've been fine. But obviously, getting the fitness back takes some time, but I feel great."

Bobb is yet to start a game at the Club World Cup, but played for 30 minutes against both Wydad AC and Al Ain as he continues to build up his fitness.

After scoring in the 6-0 win over Al Ain, he is in line to feature again when City take on Juventus in Orlando on Thursday.

"I always want to show what I can do," he said.

"So definitely, I think it's just about taking my chances and getting the chances. And then it's all up to me. And that's what I think. If I get the chances, I'll be happy. Hopefully, I'll take them."