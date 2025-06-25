Alejandro Moreno reacts to Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Pachuca at the Club World Cup. (2:36)

Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé resumed training with his Real Madrid teammates on Wednesday after recovering from acute gastroenteritis, just ahead of his team's decisive Group H game at the Club World Cup against RB Salzburg.

The France forward was briefly admitted to a Miami-area hospital last week and did not travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, missing Madrid's first two games, a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal and a 3-1 victory against Pachuca.

Madrid top Group H with four points, ahead of RB Salzburg on goal difference with Al Hilal, who can still qualify for the knockout phase, on two.

In Mbappé's absence, forward Gonzalo García, 21, started in Miami, scoring Madrid's goal in the 34th minute, before Rúben Neves levelled for Al Hilal from the penalty spot.