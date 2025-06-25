Gab & Juls debate Thomas Partey's future at Arsenal after talks for a new contract stalled. (1:33)

Arsenal have entered talks with Brentford over the signing of Christian Nørgaard, sources have told ESPN.

The 31-year-old has emerged as a surprise option as the Gunners face the possibility of losing two experienced central midfielders this summer.

Jorginho has already left the club to join Flamengo while talks are continuing with Thomas Partey over a possible contract extension.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to keep Partey at the club but sources have told ESPN that no agreement is currently close -- with the main issue thought to be Partey's wage -- and as things stand, he will leave on a free transfer when his contract expires next week.

The Gunners are therefore considering alternatives and have contacted Brentford over Nørgaard's availability. Sources say signing the Denmark international could cost as much as £15 million ($20.46 million) including add-ons, although no agreement over a fee has yet been reached.

Brentford midfielder Christian Nørgaard is interesting Arsenal. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Nørgaard is contracted to the west London club until 2027 but sources say he is interested in the move.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham register any interest in Nørgaard, with former Brentford boss Thomas Frank now head coach at Spurs. Frank signed Nørgaard for Brentford and enjoyed a close working relationship with the player.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are expected to announce a deal to sign goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea after agreeing to pay his £5 million ($6.82 million) release clause. The Gunners are also expected to finalise the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi in a £51 million ($69.57 million) deal.