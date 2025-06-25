Open Extended Reactions

Everton have started negotiations with LaLiga side Villarreal with the goal of signing striker Thierno Barry, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.

The Premier League club are looking to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season, and have not ruled out paying the player's €40 million ($46.6m) release clause.

Thierno Barry is currently at the European Under-21 Championship with France. Christian Hofer - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The 22-year-old French striker was one of Marcelino García's standout performers last season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 35 LaLiga matches.

Barry joined Villarreal last year on a five-year deal from Swiss club Basel for a fee of around €13.5m ($15.7m) plus variables, and quickly became a regular starter for García at the top of the attack.

He is currently at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, where he has helped France reach the semifinals.