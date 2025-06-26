Transfer rumors, news: Man United explore Zaïre-Emery move

Rob Dawson provides an update in regards to Manchester United's pursuit of Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo. (1:03)

Manchester United are looking to make an ambitious move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery, Juventus are keen on Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, while Al Hilal are trying to land Inter Miami star Lionel Messi. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- Lille make approach to sign French striker Olivier Giroud from LAFC -- Jeff Carlisle

- Man United close in on Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo -- Rob Dawson

- Arsenal in talks for Brentford midfielder Christian Nørgaard -- James Olley

- Everton pushing to sign Villarreal forward Thierno Barry -- Matteo Moretto

- Inter Milan increase bid to sign Parma forward Ange-Yoan Bonny to €24m -- Moretto

- Celta Vigo close to agreeing loan for Bayern Munich winger Bryan Zaragoza -- Moretto

- Sevilla chief Víctor Orta will soon be Valladolid's new sporting director. -- Moretto

- Granada reach an agreement for Real Betis winger Souleymane Faye -- Moretto

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery is one of the top prospects around. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

- Manchester United are looking to make an ambitious move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery, says TEAMtalk. Zaire-Emery, 19, is considered one of the top young players in the world and is unlikely to want to leave the Champions League winners for a team who have not qualified for any European competition next season. But United are looking to replace Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in central midfield and are exploring the possibility of making a €100 million bid to sign the France international, who signed a contract until 2029 last year.

- Talks are ongoing between Juventus and Chelsea regarding a move for striker Nicolas Jackson, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Jackson, 24, is reportedly one of the names on the Bianconeri's shortlist as they continue to assess options to reinforce their attack this summer, and it is thought that an offer worth €60m would be required to persuade the Blues to part ways with him. The Serie A side are also keen on a deal to sign Lille and Canada international striker Jonathan David on a free transfer, with hopes that he would be willing to accept less than his current demands of €6m-per-season.

- Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal are looking to reignite their pursuit of Inter Miami star Lionel Messi this summer, says Sport. Messi, 38, has a contract which expires in December and Al Hilal president Fahd bin Nafel is reported to be in the United States to meet with the player's father and agent, Jorge. However, inter Miami are also in talks with the Argentina international over a contract extension.

- Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, 27, has been tracked by a host of clubs this summer, but Manchester United and Arsenal have been leading the race. Now, according to Correio da Manha. Liverpool are ready to turn their attention to the Sweden international, who had 54 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions last season. The Reds want to bring in a striker, but Newcastle's Alexander Isak is too expensive at £150m and Gyökeres could be signed for around £70m.

- Manchester United are interested in Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, reports Football Insider. Scouts have been sent by the Red Devils to watch the 29-year-old at the FIFA Club World Cup, including when he secured a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain. It is reported that he is one of the potential replacements for current No. 1 André Onana, while a release clause in the Brazilian's contract would allow him to be signed for £5.8m.

- Chelsea are looking for a new No. 1 goalkeeper and have targeted a move for Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen after talks with AC Milan's Mike Maignan fell apart. (CaughtOffside)

- Galatasaray are looking to do a double swoop on Aston Villa to land goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and defender Lucas Digne for a combined fee of €27m. Villa could also move for Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, 26, whose transfer is valued at €20m, but the two deals aren't linked. (Footmercato)

- Liverpool women left-back Taylor Hinds, 26, is set to sign for Arsenal on a free transfer. (Guardian)

- Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia, 25, helped PSV Eindhoven win the Eredivisie title on loan last season, but the club are struggling to find a new club to take him. (Athletic)

- PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, 22, and Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, 23, are backup options for Newcastle United if they can't land Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga. (TEAMtalk)

- Almeria forward Luis Suarez, who scored 27 goals for in Spain's second tier last season. is among the candidates that Sporting CP are considering to replace Viktor Gyökeres if he leaves. (Record)

- Villarreal coach Marcelino has all but confirmed that Spain midfielder Alex Baena will leave the club this summer. Baena is in advanced talks to join Atletico Madrid for a reported €50m transfer fee. (El Larguero)

- Juventus have made a €22m offer to sign Flamengo right-back Wesley, but are short of his €30m valuation. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Mallorca want to sign Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre, 23, but the Catalan club don't want him to move out on loan. They want a permanent deal with a clause to re-sign him. (Mundo Deportivo)

- A move for Napoli forward Giovanni Simeone is being lined up by Sevilla, after the club missed out on striker Álvaro Morata. (Nicolo Schira)

- Everton have attempted to sign Fulham defender Kenny Tete, who is seen by manager David Moyes as a potential long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman. (Independent)

- Sunderland are interested in signing Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, 26, who was on PSG's books from 2019-2022. (Fabrizio Romano)