Camilo Nuin, an 18-year-old player for Argentina's San Telmo, died on Wednesday during knee surgery, the second-division club confirmed.

The procedure - commonly performed on athletes - was intended to treat meniscal and cruciate ligament injuries to restore stability to the joint.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Camilo Ernesto Nuin, a player in our Youth and Reserve Divisions, who was undergoing surgery today," San Telmo said on its official X account.

"The club will remain closed today as a sign of mourning. We join his family, friends, and teammates in this difficult time and remain at their disposal for anything they may need."

Neither the club nor local authorities have disclosed the specific cause of Nuin's death. Argentine media reported that further details are expected soon as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Nuin, a left-footed midfielder, joined San Telmo in 2022 after progressing through the youth academies of Argentine powerhouses Boca Juniors and Independiente.

Various Argentine football organizations, including the Argentine Football Association (AFA), have expressed their condolences.

"The Argentine Football Association, through its president Claudio Tapia and Executive Committee, expresses its sorrow at the death of Camilo Nuin and extends its condolences to the player's family," the AFA said.