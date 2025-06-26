Open Extended Reactions

Xabi Alonso called on Real Madrid stars like Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé to "improve" their off-the-ball work-rate ahead of the team's final Club World Cup group game with Salzburg.

Madrid have picked up four points from two games so far -- drawing 1-1 with Al Hilal and beating Pachuca 3-1 -- to put themselves in a strong position to progresss to the round of 16 ahead of their match with Salzburg on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Vinícius and Mbappé faced some criticism last season under Alonso's predecessor, Carlo Ancelotti, for their efforts when out of possession.

"We all have to defend, the 11 players on the field have to be involved," Alonso said in a news conference on Wednesday. "They have to see how we want to press, we're all involved -- Vini, Jude [Bellingham], Fede [Valverde], Kylian.

"The defence has to push up, the tighter we are with the spaces [between us] the better. We have to improve that. We're working on it, and Vini too."

Alonso praised the level of competition at the tournament so far, which has seen South American teams compete well against European opposition.

"It's good for European football to see the level of competition outside," Alonso said. "You see teams that you don't see as often, who are very good, at a good level. River [Plate], we'll see them against Inter [on Wednesday], the Brazilians too. At the start [of the tournament] we all looked at the European teams, but I think this is good for football in general."

If Real Madrid top Group H, they could face Manchester City -- who they met in last season's Champions League -- in the knockout phase, but Alonso denied that his team would take that into account against Salzburg.

"It isn't a good idea to think about not winning," Alonso said. "That isn't a good message for anyone, setting an objective that isn't clear. Obviously I'm not blind, I've seen the draw, but we'll play to win."

Forward Rodrygo was an unused substitute against Pachuca, fueling speculation about his future, but Alonso said he's been happy with the Brazil international's attitude.

"He looks good, enthusiastic," Alonso said. "The other day [against Pachuca] was a technical decision but he's still important, he's a special player. I think he'll play an important part at the Club World Cup."