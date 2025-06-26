Nicol: Man City must do everything to protect Rodri (2:09)

Éderson has committed his future to Manchester City and insists he intends to stay at the Etihad Stadium next season.

The Brazilian was linked with a move away 12 months ago amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old eventually stayed at City, although suggestions that Saudi Pro League clubs could return this summer have prompted the goalkeeper to clarify where he'll play next season.

"My head is here," Éderson said, when asked about his future.

"It stays with City. It gives me everything to go back to the Premier League again and try to win the Champions League as well. My mind is staying in the club."

Al Nassr were one of the clubs to show interest in Ederson last summer, although Pep Guardiola later revealed City never received an offer that was deemed acceptable.

Éderson had been strong linked with a transfer to the Saudi Pro League. Stu Forster/Getty Images

The former Benfica keeper has got a year on his contract at the Etihad and he expects to see it out.

"My future is here," he said.

"Some friends send me a lot of news but 99% is fake news. I understand you guys [the media].

"You need the news to put a like on social media or rant for the news. I understand, but there's a lot of fake news around my name."

Éderson is one of three goalkeepers in Guardiola's squad at the Club World Cup along with Stefan Ortega and Marcus Bettinelli.

Bettinelli has signed a one-year deal after joining from Chelsea, while Ortega has also only got 12 months left on his contract.

Ortega has been linked with a move to Germany and has so far remained tight-lipped about his future.

"It's quite early for that question [about his future], I can't say anything about that, it's too early," he said.