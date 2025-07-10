Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss if Christian Nørgaard is a suitable replacement for Thomas Partey. (1:27)

Is Nørgaard the perfect replacement for Partey at Arsenal? (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Brentford captain Christian Nørgaard has completed a transfer to Arsenal, the north London club announced on Thursday.

The midfielder spent six years at Brentford and played a key role in establishing the west London side in the Premier League following their promotion in 2021.

The Denmark international started 34 times for Brentford last season and has made 196 appearances for the club in his time there.

Christian Nørgaard is Arsenal's third signing of the summer. Getty

"We're delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal. He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad," Mikel Arteta said in a statement.

"He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance.

"Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch, and we're excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career."

Arsenal have confirmed that Nørgaard will wear the No. 16 jersey.

He is Arsenal's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martín Zubimendi.

The club are close to agreeing a deal with Sporting CP for Viktor Gyökeres and remain in talks over the signings of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke.