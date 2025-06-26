Open Extended Reactions

Kika Nazareth has been out of action since March due to an ankle injury. Getty

Portugal have included Kika Nazareth in their squad for next month's European Championship despite the fact the Barcelona midfielder is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Nazareth, 22, underwent surgery on ligament damage in her left ankle on March 19 after suffering the injury in the Copa de la Reina semifinal win over Real Madrid.

Barça announced at the time she would be sidelined for four months, with Portugal's Euro 2025 campaign kicking off against Spain on July 3.

Nazareth returned to light training in June and Portugal coach Francisco Neto included her in the pre-tournament squad for this week's goalless draw against Nigeria.

She did not feature in that game but Neto has seen enough in training to name her among the 23 players who will travel to Switzerland next week.

After opening against favourites Spain, Portugal conclude Group B with fixtures against Italy on July 7 and Belgium on July 11.

Nazareth has emerged as one of the team's key players in recent years, scoring 10 goals in 43 appearances for her country, including the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against England in the UEFA Women's Nations League in February.

She joined Barça last summer for around €500,000 ($586,000) from Benfica, making 29 appearances and scoring six goals before her debut campaign in Spain was ended by injury.

Portugal squad:

Goalkeepers: Inês Pereira, Patrícia Morais, Sierra Cota-Yarde.

Defenders: Ana Seica, Diana Gomes, Catarina Amado, Carole Costa, Carolina Correia, Lúcia Alves, Ana Borges, Joana Marchão.

Midfielders: Andreia Jacinto, Tatiana Pinto, Andreia Faria, Andreia Norton, Fátima Pinto, Beatriz Fonseca, Kika Nazareth, Dolores Silva.

Forwards: Jéssica Silva, Telma Encarnacão, Diana Silva, Ana Capeta.