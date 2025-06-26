Shaka Hislop goes in on Real Madrid and believes "the biggest club in the world" should carry itself better. (1:10)

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is making sweeping changes after deciding on Thursday to part company with the head of VAR and the president of the Technical Committee of Referees.

Luis Medina Cantalejo had been in charge of Spain's Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) since December 2021 while former referee Carlos Clos Gómez was responsible for VAR.

"This decision reflects the desire to open a new era in the field of refereeing, in line with the work carried out by the refereeing system reform group, which includes representatives from the refereeing community, professional clubs, and the Federation itself," the RFEF said in a statement.

"This space for dialogue and proposals has helped lay the foundations for a more modern, efficient model adapted to the current needs of Spanish football."

The RFEF thanked Medina Cantalejo and Clos Gómez for their "professionalism and commitment."

RFEF president Rafael Louzan revealed earlier this year that refereeing in Spain was set to undergo structural change.

Medina Cantalejo and Clos Gómez have come under scrutiny this past season with many clubs complaining about refereeing decisions.

Real Madrid have frequently complained, with the club's TV channel, Real Madrid TV, regularly highlighting errors from officials.

Los Blancos filed a formal complaint to the RFEF and Spanish government's High Sports Council (CSD) in February accusing officials of "manipulation and adulteration" of the competition following their 1-0 defeat to Espanyol.

Real Madrid formally complained about a challenge from Carlos Romero to Kylian Mbappé. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

While at the helm of the CTA, Medina Cantalejo presided over the investigation of the Negreira case in Spanish football.

Barcelona allegedly paid José María Enríquez Negreira's companies more than €7 million ($7.3m) between 2001 and 2018 while he was vice president of the refereeing committee.

The RFEF will announce on July 2 the new structure of its Technical Committee of Referees.