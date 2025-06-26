Open Extended Reactions

Andy Robertson was a transfer target for Atlético Madrid. Getty

Atlético Madrid are close to signing Atalanta full-back Matteo Ruggeri, after turning their attention away from Liverpool's Andy Robertson, a source has told ESPN.

Negotiations between Atlético and Atalanta have progressed and the deal could be completed in the coming days.

Ruggeri, 22, has made 99 Serie A appearances for Atalanta, providing nine assists from left back and has also played 16 times for Italy's under-21 side, most recently in their semifinal exit at the Euros in Slovakia.

Atlético have kept the Ruggeri deal under wraps, taking a look at both Robertson -- who had already agreed to a transfer to Spain -- and Lucas Digne of Aston Villa in recent weeks. But after further consideration, they have decided to move forward with signing Ruggeri.

Atlético have also agreed a deal for Real Betis' Johnny Cardoso, and are in talks with Villareal for midifielder Álex Baena as Diego Simeone looks to strengthen his squad to challenge for the LaLiga title next season.