ORLANDO, Fla. -- Erling Haaland scored the 300th goal of his career for club and country as Manchester City defeated Juventus in the decisive game of Group G in the FIFA Club World Cup in Orlando.

Haaland, 24, had started the game as a substitute for Pep Guardiola's team, but was introduced at half-time as a replacement for Egypt international Omar Marmoush.

And the former Borussia Dortmund striker needed just seven minutes to get on the scoresheet with just his third touch of the game when he bundled the ball into the Juventus net from close range.

Erling Haaland celebrates the 300th goal of his career. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

The goal, which put City 3-1 ahead against Juve, was Haaland's 123rd for City in 145 games for the Premier League side and took his career tally to 300 in just 370 games for Molde, RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, City and Norway.

He reached the mark in far fewer games than other prolific scorers Cristiano Ronaldo (554 games), Lionel Messi (418 games) and Kylian Mbappé (409 games), per ESPN Research.

Man City's 5-2 win means they finish top of Group G ahead of Juventus and will take on the runner-up from Group H in the round of 16 on Monday back in Orlando.

Real Madrid currently lead Group H ahead of RB Salzburg ahead of the final games of the group stage later on Thursday.