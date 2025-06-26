Open Extended Reactions

Athletic Club have confirmed they met with LaLiga to question Barcelona's ability to sign players within the league's financial fair play rules amid the Catalan side's ongoing pursuit of Nico Williams.

Barça sporting director Deco said last weekend that Spain winger Williams, who has a €58 million release clause, has shown a "strong desire" to join the LaLiga champions this summer.

Meanwhile, Barça president Joan Laporta said Wednesday he is confident the club will be able to sign and register two additions -- goalkeeper Joan García, who joined from Espanyol for €25m last week, and Williams -- as the club continue to battle LaLiga's financial rules.

"Athletic would like to thank LaLiga for its cooperation and clarity during a meeting between the two organisations, in which Javier Tebas and Jon Uriarte, respective presidents of each entity, were present," the Basque club said in a statement Thursday.

"The meeting in Madrid was held in response to a request made by Athletic concerning compliance with financial fair play rules.

"Among the issues discussed was Barcelona's ability to sign players. Athletic have a legitimate interest in accessing relevant information about this given that Barcelona's director of football, Deco, publicly acknowledged that they will try to sign a player from our first team -- a player who is under contract until June 30, 2027.

"Seeking clarification about these matters helps to ensure that the rules of the competition are followed properly.

"Deco's comments follow public statements made by Barcelona president Laporta, who admitted that his club 'is working to comply with [LaLiga's] rules' and that, as a result, it does not currently meet the requirements of those rules for player registration.

"We are grateful for LaLiga's cooperation and clarity in providing a considered response, but at the same time insist that Athletic will vigorously defend its interests in accordance with the financial fair play regulations approved by every single one of the clubs that make up LaLiga."

Athletic did not offer any further information on what LaLiga's response was.

Laporta said he was baffled by Athletic's complaints.

"I don't understand Athletic's reaction," he told reporters. "With all due respect, everyone should worry about their own business.

"I don't understand why they would go to LaLiga to speak about Barça, which is nothing to do with them, but each to their own.

"We've taken all the necessary steps to be able to sign normally. We will be able to sign and register the two players we want to sign."

The feud comes after several Spanish sides complained last January when Barça were granted permission by Spain's sports ministry to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor despite the league saying they did not have the fair play to do so.

While Laporta continues to insist Barça are in a better position this summer to register players, Tebas says they are still spending above their limit and must raise money or make cutbacks before signing.

Williams, meanwhile, has communicated his desire to leave Athletic this summer, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

The Spain international's agent, Felix Tainta, said as much to the Bilbao side earlier this week, although he did not say where his client wanted to move.

Barça first targeted Williams last summer, but the deal fell through as they could not offer assurances over his registration, with Olmo eventually signed instead.

Williams, 22, who plays alongside his brother Iñaki at San Mamés, has made 167 appearances for Athletic since breaking into the first team in 2021.