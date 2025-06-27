Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to beat rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Eberechi Eze, while Napoli need to make an improved offer for Liverpool's Darwin Núñez. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

ESPN SOURCES

- Barcelona's Pablo Torre close to joining Mallorca -- Matteo Moretto

- Arsenal in talks with Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera -- Moretto

- Atlético Madrid cool Andy Robertson interest, Matteo Ruggeri close -- Moretto

- AC Milan will contact Club Brugge with bid for Ardon Jashari of €35 million plus add-ons -- Moretto

- Ajax working on details of deal to sign Real Valladolid winger Raúl Moro -- Moretto

- Former Ajax coach Francesco Farioli is a strong candidate to take over at FC Porto -- Moretto

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal will go up against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze, The Sun reports. Eze has been a long-term target for Spurs, but Arsenal have stepped up their bid to sign the England international whose excellent form last season culminated in him scoring the winning goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup final. The Gunners' sporting director, Andrea Berta has held talks with Eze's representatives, paving the way for the club to pay the 26-year-old's £68 million release clause.

- Napoli need to make a significant financial push to sign Darwin Núñez as a big gap remains between their offer for the striker and Liverpool's asking price., according to Sky Italia. Premier League champions Liverpool want a fee of €65 million, plus up to €5 million in add-ons to let the Uruguay international leave this summer. Napoli, who have already signed former Man City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and center back Luca Marianucci, have so far indicated they are only prepared to offer €5 million for Núñez, who only scored four league goals last season.

- Tottenham are not willing to back down in their valuation of Atlético Madrid target Cristian Romero, the Daily Telegraph reports. The Argentina international defender's future in north London is in doubt, and he has expressed a desire to play in Spain at some stage in his career. Atlético boss Diego Simeone has publicly praised the center back, who has two years remaining on his contract, but Spurs will hold out for at least €60 million for one of the key players in last season's UEFA Europa League success.

- Newcastle United are preparing a second offer for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, reports The Sun. The Premier League club previously had a £45 million bid for Elanga rejected, but are now expected to increase their proposal by around £5m. Newcastle also haven't given up on signing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Brighton & Hove Albion forward João Pedro. The triple swoop, if successful, would see the club pay at least £140m. Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo is also on the radar of Eddie Howe, who is preparing to lead the Magpies back into the UEFA Champions League next season.

- RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is in talks with the New York Red Bulls, Tom Bogert reports. The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the month, meaning he'll be able to join the club of his choice on a free transfer from July. An agreement with the MLS club isn't imminent, although the player is thought to be open to the move. Werner's career has stalled somewhat in recent years, as he failed to score a single goal in the Premier League last season.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Juventus are closing in on the signing of Lille forward Jonathan David, who is expected to join the Italian giants as a free agent once his contract with Lille expire on June 30 and he finishes competing with Canada at the Gold Cup. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Bayern Munich have reached a full agreement with Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, with the 23-year-old agreeing to contractual terms with Bayern, but no direct negotiations have taken place between the two German clubs. (Sky Deutschland)

- West Ham United are set to rival Wolverhampton Wanderers for Nice striker Evann Guessand, with the futures of Michail Antonio and Niclas Füllkrug still very much up in the air. (Daily Mail)

- Fulham have launched a €16m bid for Göztepe striker Rômulo, but the Turkish club want at least €20m for their star attacker who scored 13 goals in 29 Süper Lig games last season. (David Ornstein)

- Former Al Hilal boss Jorge Jesus is being considered as a candidate to take the vacant head coach position at Saudi club Al Nassr, who parted company with coach Stefano Pioli this week after less than one year in charge. (Record)