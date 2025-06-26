Transfer rumors, news: Woltemade nearing move to Bayern

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade, while Newcastle United are preparing a second bid for Anthony Elanga. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

ESPN SOURCES

- Lille make approach to sign French striker Olivier Giroud from LAFC -- Jeff Carlisle

- Man United close in on Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo -- Rob Dawson

- Arsenal in talks for Brentford midfielder Christian Nørgaard -- James Olley

- Arsenal in talks with Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera -- Matteo Moretto

- Atlético Madrid cool Andy Robertson interest, Matteo Ruggeri close -- Moretto

- Inter Milan increase bid to sign Parma forward Ange-Yoan Bonny to €24m -- Moretto

- Como agree €25m fee for Milan defender Malick Thiaw, player yet to decide -- Moretto

- Celta Vigo close to agreeing loan for Bayern Munich winger Bryan Zaragoza -- Moretto

- Sevilla chief Víctor Orta will soon be Valladolid's new sporting director -- Moretto

- Granada reach an agreement for Real Betis winger Souleymane Faye -- Moretto

- Real Sociedad and Villarreal eye Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi -- Moretto

Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade has reportedly agreed terms with Bayern Munich. (Photo by Jurgen Fromme - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Bayern Munich have reached a full agreement with Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade over a summer transfer, Sky Germany reports. The 23-year-old has agreed to contractual terms with Bayern and wants to join the club with immediate effect. Stuttgart are determined to retain Woltemade and are in a strong position, given that their star forward is under contract until 2028. No direct negotiations have taken place between the two German clubs, although Bayern are expected to initiate contact soon, with the club's supervisory board having approved the deal in recent days.

- Newcastle United are preparing a second offer for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, reports The Sun. The Premier League club previously had a £45 million bid for Elanga rejected, but are now expected to increase their proposal by around £5m. Newcastle also haven't given up on signing Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Brighton & Hove Albion forward João Pedro. The triple swoop, if successful, would see the club pay at least £140m. Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo is also on the radar of Eddie Howe, who is preparing to lead the Magpies back into the UEFA Champions League next season.

- West Ham United are set to rival Wolverhampton Wanderers for Nice striker Evann Guessand, reports the Daily Mail. The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in France last season, scoring 13 league goals. With the futures of Michail Antonio and Niclas Füllkrug still very much up in the air, West Ham are set to be looking for a new No. 9 this summer. According to the Mail, Guessand could be available for as little as £20m.

- Tottenham Hotspur striker Timo Werner is in talks with the New York Red Bulls, Tom Bogert reports. The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the month, meaning he'll be able to join the club of his choice on a free transfer from July. An agreement with the MLS club isn't imminent, although the player is thought to be open to the move. Werner's career has stalled somewhat in recent years, as he failed to score a single goal in the Premier League last season.

- Fulham have launched a €16m bid for Göztepe striker Rômulo, David Ornstein has revealed. Their opening offer has already been rejected, however, as the Turkish Super Lig club want at least €20m for their star attacker. The 23-year-old is being monitored by a host of European clubs after bagging 13 goals in 29 Turkish Süper Lig games last season.