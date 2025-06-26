Rob Dawson believes Pep Guardiola will be happy with his team after their impressive display vs. Juventus. (2:04)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his players got the chance to remember "what it was like to be a good team" as they thrashed Juventus 5-2 at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Jérémy Doku, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Savinho and a Pierre Kalulu own goal helped City breeze past the Italian side at Camping World Stadium and claim top spot in Group G.

City have arrived in the U.S. on the back of a disastrous campaign, but Guardiola said their performance in Orlando was the first hint that they might be getting back to their best.

"I liked the way we did it," he said.

"It has been a long time since we had a performance like this on and off the ball. The players were committed and we are happy to beat a top side.

"This is just one game, but I think the players felt again what it was like to be a good team. The belief always comes from your performances, not your past."

Guardiola picked two different XIs in City's opening group games against Wydad AC and Al Ain.

Both ended in victories, but against Juventus he opted for a stronger team that included handing Rodri his first start after nine months out with a knee injury.

Pep Guardiola was thrilled with Man City's performance in their win over Juventus. Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

City were by far the better team and could have scored more as they set up a last-16 tie back in Orlando on Monday.

"The players felt for the first time in a long, long time we performed the way we perform," said Guardiola.

"The previous two games we won but today we adjusted a few things and the performance was really good. The crowd was strong and made an incredible impact again like the first two games as well.

"I'm really pleased as the most important thing is the players need to realise what we have to do to be the way we were the last decade.

"I have the feeling that last season we had an incredible squad and team but we were injured 50% of the players so it means we went down and cannot compete. This season we are going to try to maintain this rhythm as long as possible."

Haaland came on the bench at half-time to replace Omar Marmoush and needed seven minutes to find the net -- the 300th goal of his career for club and country.

"I only ask Erling to make the first action and no intensity beyond but he has to be a machine but we have to support him," said Guardiola.

"Sometimes he goes and we don't go but today we went there, no matter what.

"All I can say is congratulations. He has scored 300 goals at 24 years old. I admire a lot the strikers. I am so happy for Erling, his goal and being involved in short spaces. So, so good."